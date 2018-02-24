'Grossly unfair': Farmers legally have to clean up rubbish illegally dumped on their farms

Environment Minister Denis Naughten and Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring launched the €2m plan in an effort to tackle "economic and environmental treason" of illegal dumping in the countryside. Aerial imagery from drones and satellites as well as the installation of CCTV cameras and better enforcement and prosecution actions are central to the plan.

While farm organisations welcomed the blueprint, ICMSA's farm and rural affairs committee chair Denis Drennan said that the "legal burden" placed on farmers due to rubbish illegally dumped on their land needs to be removed.

He called for a more "stringent attitude" to ensure illegal dumpers pay their fines.