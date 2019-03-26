Greenhouse Gas tax on agriculture not ruled out

A tax on Greenhouse Gas emission from agriculture have not been ruled out completely, despite not being one of the main recommendations of the Climate Action Group report.

Final submissions to the report were submitted last week and it’s understood that no significant changes will be made to the agricultural section of the draft report.

However, while a tax on Greenhouse Gas emissions is not one of the key recommendations of the report, it’s understood that it has not been ruled out completely.

Such a tax was recommended by the Citizen’s Assembly, which said there should be rewards for farmers who use their land for carbon sequestration. But it’s understood that while the Citizen’s Assembly proposed the idea, the detail to implement such a tax needs further analysis.

One committee member said the proposal that the Citizens Assembly put forward in agriculture was not very specific about what tax they are talking about.

“The citizens assembly came up with a brave recommendation but did not go into the details. So we want to look at that and further research.”

The committee is set to meet today to discuss new submissions, while it will sit in public session on Wednesday and Thursday to vote on any new amendments.

Ireland has agreed a reduction of 30pc by 2030 in its emissions or it faces fines of €6-7m a year.