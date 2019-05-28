Green wave: farmers in firing line of climate policy

 

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

Farmers face increased climate action pressure from the Government and EU in the wake of the European elections.

The Government has already signalled it will seek to embrace the Green Party's environment agenda.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

And greater reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is expected to follow the surge of Green support which swept the continent in the European elections.

The Greens are expected to look for a reduction in cattle numbers, more actions to improve biodiversity and increased afforestation as part of its political agenda.

Further gains from Green candidates in Europe will see greater pressure to reform the CAP with more focus on the environment.

EU Agriculture Commissioner, Phil Hogan, warned yesterday that farmers needed to be prepared for a "great leap forward" on climate action.

"I would tell farmers not to be frightened by the initiatives to ­combat climate change but to engage with them," he told the Irish Rural Link annual conference in Athlone.

Mr Hogan added that engagement with EU and Government climate action measures will result in enhanced income opportunities for farmers. "In the climate debate, rural areas are increasingly viewed as holding massive potential to provide solutions to the climate crisis," he said.

Also Read

"This is both correct and overdue. The reality is that we need to do more, and we need to do it faster."

Mandatory actions

Mr Hogan cited a study released by the European Commission yesterday that confirms that policy structures like CAP have improved their climate performance significantly.

He said that in his plans for a reformed CAP, farmers and rural communities will be rewarded for their climate action.

"A variety of mandatory and voluntary schemes and funds will be in place. The proper incentives need to be on offer if they (farmers) are to do this work on behalf of society as a whole," Mr Hogan told delegates.

Indo Farming





More Forestry & Enviro

Gresham House, which is now managing 10,000 acres of forest here, plans to open an Irish office

UK asset manager plans to build on Irish forestry deal
Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy

'If Brexit hadn't happened the only thing we would be talking about is...

EU auditors to visit Ireland over biodiversity in farming
Aerial footage of the blaze on Slieve Bloom

Drones to help fight spread of wildfires
Stock image

Over 100,000 guns could be banned under new EU rules
Crews from Ennis fight a gorse fire near Ruan, Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

Firefighters battle gorse blaze after Orange wildfire warning
Firefighters attempt to contain the huge blaze that has consumed hundreds of acres of gorse moor in Donegal. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Forest fire warning issued as dry conditions forecast in coming days


Top Stories

The scene of two ATM robberies in Kells County Meath Pic: Mark Condren

'This is where the majority of their money comes from' - Cattle rustling...
Portlaoise farmer Willie Aird (Fine Gael) re-elected to Laois County Council on Sunday evening while topping the poll with 1573 votes. He is pictured milking his 100 cows on his farm beside O'Moore Park 30 minutes after being elected. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Farmer back milking cows in his town centre farm 30 minutes after...
Killer Michael Ferris

DPP to argue in December that manslaughter sentence for Kerry...
'Medicinal cannabis - for which there is a rapidly growing multibillion-euro market - was not included in the planting trials because a licensing and regulatory process must first be undertaken nationally before it can be grown commercially' (stock photo)

Bord na Móna considering cannabis crops on Irish bogs in state body...
Clogherhead Michael O Brien RS

Generous legacy by Wexford farmer helps fund new lifeboat
Angus Woods

Speculation on IFA presidential hopefuls continuing to intensify
Stock photo

Two High Court challenges over wind farm set to have some of the...