Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Green Party insists it wants to be an "ally of farmers and not an enemy"

Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan
Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The Green Party wants to become the allies of farmers and not enemies, its leader Eamon Ryan has said.

Mr Ryan told FarmIreland that his party doesn't attack farmers and that in recent years the interests of farmers and environmentalists have become combined.

"We have been sitting down with Irish farmers and increasingly we want to be allies not enemies. It is about taking on the power structures such as the big retailers, processors and cartels. We’ve a common cause," he said at a recent CAP briefing in Leinster House.

"We're absolutely on the side of the small farmer."

Mr Ryan added that "climate challenges cannot be addressed without addressing agriculture and if some people see that as attacking agriculture it’s not."

“If some farm organisations think we should stop that vegetarianism and veganism talk, well we beg to differ," pointed out Mr Ryan.

He stated that the Green Party is likely to hold the balance of power in the next European Parliament and will be a key player when voting on agricultural issues to create a CAP policy that supports farmers and consumers.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Gorse Fires start again around the Mountains in the Loch an Iir area of Donegal. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Army, air corps scrambled as massive gorse fire rages in Donegal
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

'Make the most of the sun while it lasts' as weather set to turn 'very unstable'
Organic farmer Mark Wilson-Pierce with his daughters Phoebe(11) and Síofra(13) at their home farm Rathlir Farm, near Kilrush, Co. Clare with one of their free range chickens and eggs.

'I'm replacing the Sitka Spruce that fall with apple trees'
A gorse fire raging around the church at Guagane Barra, west Cork in April 2017. Photo: John Delea

Forest fire warning issued over forecast high temperatures
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Temperatures to hit up to 22C for Easter weekend after floods batter country
Anaerobic digester

EU approve Irish state aid request for anerobic digestion and biomass...
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan: Do more on environment to maintain CAP budget


Top Stories

Farmers enter into the AIB AGM, as the IFA stage a protest at Allied Irish Bank's AGM which was taking place in the Ballsbridge Hotel. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers storm AIB AGM over loan sales
Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group Managing Director during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny. Picture: Pat Moore

Glanbia looks to grow Asian online sales of nutritional products
Patrick Lennon, Milltown, Co Carlow sowing 20 acres of spring barley during the dry spell. Photo: Roger Jones

Tillage facing 'relentless' pressure from dairying

A 115ac grazing farm is on the market with over €10,000 in 'greening'...
Ryan Nagle. Photo: Michelle Cooper Galvin

Local community in shock as teenager dies following quad bike accident

Richard Hackett: 'How do cheap maize imports tally with our 'grass-based'...
Seat: Mick Wallace named Patrick Kent as one of his five replacements. Photo: Collins

'Apolitical' farm chief accepts spot on EU replacement list