Green minister visits mid-Cork Signpost farm

Rural Development Minister Joe O'Brien (Greens) was very much in a 'learning mode' as he paid a visit to a mid Cork farm showcasing some of the most advanced green techniques and technology in use in the country today.

A farmer's son himself, the minister, who comes from Grenagh where his family have a 42ac holding, was no novice, but his eyes were still opened by what was being demonstrated on the farm of Jimmy Cotter and his family in Leades near Coachford.

The Cotter farm is part of Teagasc's 'Signpost Farm' scheme, a partnership venture the agricultural advisory agency has embarked on with leading companies and agencies throughout Ireland.

Dairygold is the partner in terms of the Cotter farm, one of 2,700 farms which supply the dairy giant.

The learning began in the farmyard where the visiting party were shown a big bag of fertiliser. Nothing new there you might think, but the technology is the composition of the fertiliser - it's 100pc protected.

As a Teagasc adviser explained, this means the fertiliser, once spread, doesn't evaporate into the atmosphere and gets to work on making the ground more fertile. An added bonus is the reduction of emissions of ammonia into the atmosphere.

The impact on the farm's carbon footprint is clear - it was reduced from 0.97 to 0.94 by this one measure alone.

Onward to the the slurry spreader, not the usual focus for technological advance. The slurry spreader of old used a splash-back system which spread it over a wider area - the new system involves a shoe which lays the slurry directly on the soil.

This produces, according to the experts, better fertility from the soil and leads to less emissions - not surprising given the apparatus is called Low Emission Slurry Spreading equipment.

In a field next to the family home, a herd of approximately 120 cows are grazing is pointed out.

Mixed in with the grass is clover which improves the milk production of cows, as well as cutting down the level of nitrogen being used on the field - another "double win", a benefit to the environment and a gain for the farmer.

Another advance was pointed out in front of the minister's eyes and, bringing his farming background to bear, he was able to discern that the herd was a cross breed of Friesian and Jersey cows. The advantages were pointed out to him but, as the farmer himself stressed, the bottom line is "profitability".

On every measurement index, the farm was ahead, and well ahead, of the national average for dairy farms.

From the herd Economic Breeding Index (EBI), €181 for Jimmy Cotter's herd versus €124 which is the national average to the profit per hectare is €2,532 on Jimmy's farm, as opposed to €772 nationally. This is achieved with increased efficiency of nitrogen use on the mid-Cork farm - 31pc - versus the national average of 25pc.

It's also clear that Jimmy has to spend less time with each cow, around 45 hours, compared to his counterparts, on average, on other farms, 57 hours.

Speaking to The Corkman, Minister O'Brien said that he wanted to bridge "whatever gap there might be" between the perception of the Green Party's agenda and what's happening in rural parts of Ireland.

"I grew up on a farm, we visited a farm this morning that is developing new methods of farming, more climate-friendly methods of farming and it's normal farmers who are doing that, and a lot of the arguments as to why they are doing things 'greener' meant efficiencies and for economic reasons as well.

"Green methods have to make economic sense as well and I think we can reward farmers for looking after land in a green way as well - and that's the plan."