Government accepts fresh motion on sale and supply of turf

Claire Mc Cormack

The Government has accepted a new motion challenging proposed regulations on the sale and supply of turf to be heard in the Dáil later today.

The private members motion – tabled by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice – calls for a series of exemptions for people with a combination of rights to the fuel source, and for the sale of turf to be permitted under “the same moisture content regulations” that apply to timber and peat briquettes.

A Government source confirmed to the Farming Independent that “Cabinet agreed to accept Michael Fitzmaurice’s motion on turf”.

It comes as a Sinn Féin motion that sought to scrap plans to restrict the sale of turf under new solid fuel regulations, due to be signed in September, was last week voted down by Government by 72 votes to 63.

However, in contrast to Sinn Féin’s motion which also sought to cancel this month’s carbon tax increase and sought a temporary reprieve from excise duty on home-heating oil, Mr Fitzmaurice’s motion deals exclusively with the ongoing turf issue.

The Roscommon-Galway representative and chairperson of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association has called on the Dáil to: “Exempt from the proposed solid fuel regulations, people who have turbary rights, Q3 agreements, fee simple rights, acquired rights, commonage rights, licensed rights, leased rights, inherited rights, familial rights, or any other recognised ownership rights.

“Exempt from the proposed solid fuel regulations, people who assisted the State by providing their bogs for preservation as part of the designation of boglands, and who participated in the Turf Compensation Scheme, whether they sold their bogs to the State, took compensation to buy turf elsewhere, opted to be supplied with turf by the State, or moved bog under license or turbary right.

“Exempt from the proposed solid fuel regulations, people who have historically rented or have been provided with a plot and saved turf for their own household.

“To undertake to work with the industry over a reasonable period of time to ensure that turf sold in larger urban areas via retail outlets meets the same moisture content regulations which currently apply to timber and peat briquettes, thus ensuring any proposed ban on the sale of turf will not be necessary.”

A spokesperson for Minister for the Environment and Green Party Eamon Ryan said: “Minister Ryan got approval from the Government not to oppose the private members motion on the regulations on the sale and distribution of turf which will be taken in the Dáil on Thursday.

“The motion, as proposed, asks the Dáil to acknowledge a set of observations on draft domestic solid fuel regulations which have yet to be settled.

“While the Minister agrees with the majority of the motion, he will outline some difficulties with aspects of it in the Dáil on Thursday.”