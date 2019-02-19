The heatwave of last summer revealed a hidden treasure trove of ancient monuments across Ireland, satellite pictures reveal.

Google unearthed: More of our hidden history is revealed by satellite pics

By examining images on websites such as Google Earth, experts have managed to pinpoint a series of ringforts and henges dating back centuries.

Many of them can be seen in crop fields where the farmers were unlikely to have known they existed before the drought of 2018 started to reveal hidden shapes in the fields.

Anthony Murphy of Mythical Ireland, with Ken Williams, found the first and most well known discovery of the heatwave - a previously unknown henge near Newgrange which continues to make international news.

More recently, Mr Murphy has been examining new Google images, and said as a result he has discovered a huge number of previously unknown monuments, most of them in crop fields in the tillage-rich areas of seven different counties.

Meath, Dublin, Kildare, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois and Kilkenny are all covered by the June 2018 satellite images which have recently been added to Google Maps/Google Earth.

He said that in many cases there are no marks or traces left on the surface so the farmers and landowners will be unlikely to know they even exist.

He believes that some are small ring-ditches, maybe 20 metres or 30 metres wide.