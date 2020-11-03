Farming

Going solar: ‘We pay €1,000 rent per acre per year and that’s index-linked for 30 years’

Over 4,000 acres of farmland will be converted for solar energy projects in 2021 and solar energy companies main tain they are offering a valuable financial lifeline to farmers
Green light: The government approved under 800mw of solar farms at the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction last September - that&rsquo;s potentially enough solar energy to power close to 130,000 homes. Expand

Andrew Hamilton

Irish farmers are lining up to have solar farms built on their land with one solar company receiving more than 50 enquiries from interested farmers every week.

Scores of small and medium sized solar farms have been granted planning permission in Ireland since 2015, but to date, none have been built.

That is all about to change however, as construction work on the first tranche of farms is expected to begin in early 2021. More than 4,000 acres of farmland is expected to be converted to solar by the end of next year.

