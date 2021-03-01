GNI offers €2.9m grant for hauliers

The grant will cover 20pc of the difference between CNG and diesel-powered vehicles, capped at €5,000. Stock image

Gas Networks Ireland has launched a €2.9m compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle grant scheme.

The scheme is to support the purchase of up to 400 gas-powered trucks, buses and vans.

The grant will cover 20pc of the difference between CNG and diesel-powered vehicles, capped at €5,000. Any one application can apply for a maximum grant of €60,000.

CNG is gas compressed to fit into a natural gas vehicle’s (NGV) tank.

Gas Networks Ireland’s CNG programme delivery manager, Declan O’Sullivan, said: “I am delighted to launch Gas Networks Ireland’s CNG vehicle grant scheme and would encourage Ireland’s fleet operators and hauliers to take advantage of these additional cost savings and choose this cleaner fuel option for their vehicles.”

This is not the first time Gas Networks Ireland has offered such a scheme. Its previous motoring grant supported the purchase of 40 vehicles across 23 companies.

There are currently CNG refuelling stations located in Dublin Port and Cashel, with two more set to open this year in Dublin and Limerick.

A further station is under construction in Cavan, and eight more are in planning and development. Three ­private CNG stations are also in operation.

Last year the number of CNG vehicles worldwide passed 28 million.

Online Editors