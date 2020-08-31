Gardaí hunt for driver who dumped 30-tonne piles of waste and fled

Household and builders rubbish, estimated to be in the region of 25-30 tonnes, have been dumped down a narrow country lane near the border in county Louth (pictured).

Gardaí investigating the dumping of an estimated 30 tonnes of household rubbish and builder's rubble in a rural border community are making progress in identifying those responsible.

Gardaí came on the scene in Co Louth as the waste was being dumped by an articulated lorry on Friday.

The driver fled across fields, but investigators are said to be following a definite line of inquiry.

Meanwhile, it is understood that some of the items dumped from the lorry could have originated in Co Kildare - one of the counties subjected to additional restrictions due to Covid-19.

The dumped waste included toys, carpets, pieces of wood, plasterboard, insulation and buckets used to mix paint.

Louth County Council visited the scene on Saturday morning and the lane was closed off. The next step is to decide if outside contractors are needed to properly dispose of it.

Sources believe the lane was not chosen at random and those responsible scouted the area, which is within a short distance of a number of border crossing points.

Household and builders rubbish, estimated to be in the region of 25-30 tonnes, has been dumped down a narrow country lane near the border in county Louth (pictured).

Household and builders rubbish, estimated to be in the region of 25-30 tonnes, has been dumped down a narrow country lane near the border in county Louth (pictured).

It is possible the waste originated in skips that could have been paid for by householders believing the skip operators were legitimate.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Friday, when the articulated lorry was reversed down a narrow lane off the Doyle's Fort Road near Dundalk and its contents were apparently dumped.

Gardaí arrived while the waste was being offloaded and a man, believed to be the driver, fled the scene.

However, the vehicle was seized by gardaí and taken to a safe location where it was technically examined.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Progress is being made in identifying the suspect" and a definite line of enquiry is being followed.

The dumping has been condemned by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who described it as "utterly reprehensible".

"We have had a huge amount of voluntary organisations like Tidy Towns and residents' associations doing fabulous work and it is absolutely undermined by actions like this," he added.

Mr Ó Murchú said he understood that some of the waste may have originated at a renovation project in the midlands and those who were working on the site may have believed they were dealing with a properly licensed waste company.

The dumped waste included insulation sheets, doors, bricks and concrete blocks.

Mr Ó Murchú praised the gardaí who were rapidly on the scene and seized the truck.

"Thanks to the timely response of gardaí, detectives now have the lorry in their possession, which is a crucial piece of evidence.

"Scenes-of-crime officers spent hours on the laneway on Saturday collecting further information from the rubbish and I understand they are confident of identifying the rogue waste contractor and the source of the material."

