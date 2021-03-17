Full planning permission for fencing, drainage and digger work on selected lands by 2030

Full planning permission may be required for fencing, draining or any work involving a digger on some selected farmlands by 2030 under controversial EU special designation plans.

In fact, over the next decade Ireland could see some farmland left under stricter protection status than the world-famous wildlife plains of the Serengeti National Park in Africa, it has emerged.

With bilateral talks underway between Ireland and the EU Commission on the implementation of the EU’s Biodiversity Strategy 2030 – which seeks that land mass protection in Ireland more than doubles from 13pc to 30pc – INHFA is calling out “the major and devastating burden” this would place on farm incomes.

Under the strategy 10pc of Ireland’s land area would be given ‘strictly protected’ status – expected to be targetted at peat soils. While Ireland has no strictly protected lands presently, peaty soils account for more than 20pc of the country's land area (1.5m hectares).

To date, farmers have never received compensation for designated land. INHFA is now calling on the Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture and the EU Commission to “rectify” the situation before talks progress any further.

Speaking to the Farming Independent INHFA Galway Council representative Brendan Joyce outlined the potential impact to farms in the western and midlands regions.

“It will have devastating impact, designations place an unbelievable burden on the land and the farmers farming it. Existing designations (SACs and SPAs applied 20 years ago without communication) have already placed huge costs on farmers – and that has never been acknowledged by the state.

“It effectively stagnates a farm in a moment in time. It places ‘39 Actions Requiring Consent’ (ARC’s) on farmers which impacts every aspect of farming with permission from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) required for basic farming practices such as topping, mulching, spreading lime and fertiliser, changes to stocking rates and type of stock to name but a few.”

For other actions such as fencing, draining or any work involving a digger, full planning permission is required including a ‘Natura Impact Statement’.

"The cost of time for such considerations and the cost of the process is fully borne by the farmer,” said Mr Joyce, adding “this is something farmers on non-designated land don’t ever have to consider”.

“In reality the designations effectively prevent farmers from diversifying and evolving, which all farmers must do in order to ensure farm viability.”

‘Sleepwalking’

While it has been argued that designations don’t prevent new development, Mr Joyce said designated areas fail in planning applications at a much higher rate than non-designated areas.

“What’s more telling is the resignation of farmers not to even try the planning process for projects because of the inevitability of failure and the impossible financial burden that would place upon them."

Designations also affect rural life in the provision of services and infrastructure. According to many county councils, the current designations are quoted as the main reason for planning objections.

“Increasing the area designated by over 100pc and introducing a new ‘strict designation’ type that is four times higher in terms of possible impact will have a devastating impact – not just on the farmers, but the wider rural community.”

“Ireland’s existing SACs and SPAs are classed as ‘category 4’; while strictly protected areas are ‘category 1’.

"This category is even higher than the Serengeti in Africa which is a ‘category 2’ designation,” Mr Joyce added.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature defines strict protection as areas “strictly set aside to protect biodiversity, where human visitation, use and impacts are strictly controlled and limited”.

While this designation type has yet to be defined for the EU Biodiversity Strategy, having had various discussions – including with the Environmental Pillar – the INHFA said "it is clear a similar definition is most likely”.

“The impact of this has far reaching consequences for rural communities and very questionable potential environmental benefits,” he said, adding “we are sleepwalking into the rewilding of Ireland”.

‘Ambitious’

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage described the EU Biodiversity Strategy 2030 as a “far-reaching and ambitious document”.

“It recognises that there is a biodiversity crisis and that addressing it requires transformative change at local, national and international levels. In this context, it sets targets for greater protection of land and marine areas in the EU.

“Implementation of the strategy, including definitions around strict protection and how targets will be met and distributed across the member states, is still subject to on-going discussion between the commission and member states.

“At this time, the Department is considering what specific implementation measures would be required to fulfil Ireland’s obligations under the strategy.

“No decisions have been made as yet; the Department is committed to engaging with other departments across government and key stakeholders, including landowners, with a view to effective, durable and fair implementation of the strategy,” the statement concluded.