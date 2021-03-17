Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Full planning permission for fencing, drainage and digger work on selected lands by 2030

We are sleepwalking into the rewilding of rural Ireland,’ wants INHFA

Brendan Joyce, vice president, of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer's Association on his farm at Maam Cross, Co. Galway. Photo: Keith Heneghan Expand
Brendan Joyce, INHFA Expand

Close

Brendan Joyce, vice president, of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer's Association on his farm at Maam Cross, Co. Galway. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Brendan Joyce, vice president, of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer's Association on his farm at Maam Cross, Co. Galway. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Brendan Joyce, INHFA

Brendan Joyce, INHFA

/

Brendan Joyce, vice president, of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer's Association on his farm at Maam Cross, Co. Galway. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Claire Mc Cormack

Full planning permission may be required for fencing, draining or any work involving a digger on some selected farmlands by 2030 under controversial EU special designation plans.

In fact, over the next decade Ireland could see some farmland left under stricter protection status than the world-famous wildlife plains of the Serengeti National Park in Africa, it has emerged.

With bilateral talks underway between Ireland and the EU Commission on the implementation of the EU’s Biodiversity Strategy 2030 – which seeks that land mass protection in Ireland more than doubles from 13pc to 30pc – INHFA is calling out “the major and devastating burden” this would place on farm incomes.

Most Watched

Privacy