Frosty start to April as temperatures plunge to -1C

Easter weather is set to prove a wild mix of sunshine, showers and blustery winds - though Ireland will first have to endure a return to frost and even some snow.

Met Éireann warned that Ireland will bid farewell to the spell of recent warm sunshine as April opens with a dip in temperatures and some heavy wintry showers - and even a risk of snow flurries across higher ground.

Forecaster Michelle Dillon said the dramatic dip in temperatures was due to a polar air mass moving over Ireland from the icy north. This will heavily influence Irish weather for the coming days.

"It will turn very cold and many areas will see some frost," she said.

Some areas of higher ground may even see some light snow flurries. The icy air mass will also see Ireland record a dramatic 9C drop in daytime temperatures in the space of just over a week from a balmy 17C down to a chilly 8C.

The medium range forecast is for a mix of sunshine, cloudy conditions and heavy showers in the build-up to Easter.

However, the week before Easter is likely to offer the best weather of the month, with temperatures likely climbing to 12C and many areas enjoying good spells of sunshine.

Met Éireann warned it would be much colder from today with overnight temperatures sinking to between zero and 3C in many areas. There will be a risk of a ground frost in many areas, particularly along higher ground. These areas, particularly near inland or northern areas, may also experience some light snow flurries.