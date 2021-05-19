Farming

From beef to chocolate, illegal deforestation in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa found behind many everyday foods

FILE PHOTO: Charred trunks are seen on a tract of Amazon jungle, that was recently burned by loggers and farmers, in Porto Velho, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Anastasia Moloney

Nearly 70pc of tropical forests cleared for cattle ranching and crops such as soybeans and palm oil were deforested illegally between 2013 and 2019, a study showed on Tuesday, warning of the impact on global efforts to fight climate change.

Illegal logging was behind the loss of 4.5 million hectares of forest – an area the size of Denmark - on average each year in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa, said the report by U.S.-based nonprofit Forest Trends.

