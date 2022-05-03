Fresh motion calls on Government to 'exempt' people with turf rights from new regulations

A fresh motion challenging proposed regulations on the sale and supply of turf will call on Government to make several exemptions for people with a combination of rights to the fuel source.

The motion, to be tabled in the Dáil by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice tomorrow, will urge Government to “work with the industry” to ensure turf sold via retail outlets meets the same moisture content regulations that currently apply to timber and peat briquettes.

The Roscommon-Galway representative, and chairperson of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association, contends such a move would “ensure any proposed ban on the sale of turf would not be necessary”.

It comes as a Sinn Féin motion that sought to scrap plans to restrict the sale of turf under new solid fuel regulations, due to be signed in September, was voted down by Government by 72 votes to 63.

The new motion, seen by the Farming Independent, calls on Government to: “Exempt from the proposed solid fuel regulations, people who have turbary rights, Q3 agreements, fee simple rights, acquired rights, commonage rights, licensed rights, leased rights, inherited rights, familial rights, or any other recognised ownership rights.

“Exempt from the proposed solid fuel regulations, people who assisted the State by providing their bogs for preservation as part of the designation of boglands, and who participated in the Turf Compensation Scheme, whether they sold their bogs to the State, took compensation to buy turf elsewhere, opted to be supplied with turf by the State, or moved bog under license or turbary right.

“Exempt from the proposed solid fuel regulations, people who have historically rented or have been provided with a plot and saved turf for their own household.

“To undertake to work with the industry over a reasonable period of time to ensure that turf sold in larger urban areas via retail outlets meets the same moisture content regulations which currently apply to timber and peat briquettes, thus ensuring any proposed ban on the sale of turf will not be necessary.”

Although Government has confirmed the new regulations, which are still in process, will not be implemented this year, Mr Fitzmaurice has urged Government backbenchers to support his motion.

“There can be no ambiguity now for the opposition or the Government TDs. The last motion was also about VAT and carbon tax, this is a straightforward motion on turf and now is the time to come in behind it in the Dáil.

“There is disarray out there, with elderly people especially, who are fearful of not having a supply to warm their homes, it’s disgraceful the way this issue has been handled.”

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment last week said the regulations are first and foremost about air pollution and improving air quality nationwide.

“The primary focus of the regulations is on the commercial and larger-scale sale of turf.

“There is increasing evidence that people have been selling turf into towns and built-up areas where it is a significant contributor to air pollution.

“A common-sense approach will be taken to enforcement. The focus will, for example, be on the large-scale, commercial sale online and through shops or retail outlets in towns.”