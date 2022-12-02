Free service launched to help farmers reduce on-farm emissions

Actions farmers have taken already to reduce emissions on farms

Under the new system all farmers and all agricultural advisors will be able to access data on the farm to establish a baseline of emissions and receive guidance on how to develop a plan to reduce emissions.

It is hoped that 50,000 farmers will be using a new free service from Teagasc to devise individual farm plans to reduce their Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030.

'Know my number, make my plan' will allow farmers as part of the Teagasc Signpost Advisory Programme will allow farmers and advisors to benchmark current emissions on an individual farm and make a specific, individualised farm-specific action plan to reduce emissions.

Under the new system all farmers and all agricultural advisors will be able to access data on the farm to establish a baseline of emissions and receive guidance on how to develop a plan to reduce emissions.

The online portal is a key element of the Teagasc Climate Action Strategy 2022-2030 – ‘Supporting Farmers for Climate Action’ that was launched this week by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Expand Close Under the new system all farmers and all agricultural advisors will be able to access data on the farm to establish a baseline of emissions and receive guidance on how to develop a plan to reduce emissions. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Under the new system all farmers and all agricultural advisors will be able to access data on the farm to establish a baseline of emissions and receive guidance on how to develop a plan to reduce emissions.

"Farmers want to take action," Stan Lalor Director of Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc said at the launch. "We continually hear that feedback...and encouragenly the growing awareness that is there in terms of the global challenge around climate, the national challenge around climate and the individual farmer challenge around climate. More and more farmers are coming to us and saying 'we understand we need to act'.

"We are pusing an open door in terms of farmers who are willing to participate and willing to take action."

A lot of farmers, he said, have done a lot of work on their farms to reduce emissions, with results from the National Farm Survey show that the uptake using protected urea, clover, lime and using Low Emission Slurry Spreading methods has increased since 2019, predominately on dairy farms.

The three pillars of the Teagasc Climate Action Strategy are the Signpost advisory programme; a sustainability digital platform and a virtual national centre for Agri-food Climate Research and Innovation.

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O'Mara said the resources of Teagasc, ICBF and Bord Bia would be used to build the Sustainability Digital Platform. Assurances were given that farmers would continue to own their own data on the portal.

Expand Close Actions farmers have taken already to reduce emissions on farms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actions farmers have taken already to reduce emissions on farms

Teagasc is also establishing a new 'virtual centre' to co-ordinate climate research and innovation programmes and accelerate efforts to bring 'almost ready' and 'early stage' technologies required for adoption at farm level to fruition.

This will provide a central independent focal point in Ireland for the co-ordination and dissemination of agricultural climate change research and innovation to all stakeholders, including wider society.