Forest fire warning issued as dry conditions forecast in coming days

The Forest Service has issued a Status Orange fire risk warning as dry conditions are forecast in the coming days.

It said that arising from current Easterly high pressure weather conditions, forecast high temperatures and low relative humidity levels, a High Fire Risk exists in all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist.

Fire risk warning is in place unitl Friday and is likely to be highest in westernmost areas with lowest expected humidity levels in coming days.

All forest owners and managers are again advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

Recent weeks have seen significant fire activity and losses in forestry. Fire lines, Fire Plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts etc., checked and confirmed.

"The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated," the Forest Service said.

Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

Met Éireann has forecast that the fine weather of the weekend is set to extend and to improve for the next five days.