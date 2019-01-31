Forecasters warn of significant snow-fall as temperatures plunge to -5C

Forecasters have warned that most part of the country will be hit by significant levels of snow from early today.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for Ireland until Saturday, with showers of hail, sleet and snow forecast.

Rain in the west and southwest will gradually move up into other areas today, turning heavy and persistent, especially in southern counties. The rain will also turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of Connacht, Leinster and inland Munster. Whilst snow accumulations will... pic.twitter.com/xCpYG0eHXH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 31, 2019

Today will see widespread outbreaks of heavy rain spreading in a north-easterly direction. However, Met Éireann said these showers would turn to sleet or snow as the day progresses.

The snow is likely to be heaviest over much of Munster and south Leinster, with the forecaster warning of some "significant accumulations" in places.

AA Roadwatch says snow is starting to affect road conditions in parts of Roscommon and east Mayo, urging motorists to take care.

Meteorologist Vincent O'Shea said the snow would be predominantly confined to higher ground, but there was a risk that some inland areas would also be affected.

Fatoma Bartolomeu, from Venezuela, out hiking in the snow in the Dublin Mountains. Photo: Tony Gavin

"There will be heavy rain for many parts of the south, but it's likely that it will turn to sleet or snow as the day progresses.

"We're now concerned that there will be parts of Leinster and Munster especially that will have low levels of snow," he added.