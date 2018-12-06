Forecasters have issued two weather alerts ahead of the next 24 hours and warned of a risk of coastal damage.

Forecasters have issued two weather alerts ahead of the next 24 hours and warned of a risk of coastal damage.

Forecasters issue two weather alerts as gusts of up to 130km/h expected in places

A Status Orange wind warning is to be in place in Donegal and Mayo from late tonight.

According to Met Éireann, the warning is focused on coastal regions and high ground in these areas.

"South-west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h overnight and early tomorrow," the forecast reads.

"There is also a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts due to a combination of winds, high spring tides and high storm surge."

The warning is officially valid from Friday 1am until 8am.

Meanwhile, there is also a wind warning in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The Status Yellow warning forecasts wind speeds of between 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.