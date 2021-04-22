Five important environmental challenges Ireland is facing

We emit around 60 million tonnes of greenhouse gas – carbon dioxide and methane – a year. It’s only about 0.18pc of the world’s total, but then we have only 0.06pc of the world’s population.

Our emissions per capita are three times the global average and the fourth-highest in the EU. We have a national target of halving them by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, but the time is short and the task immense.

Biodiversity loss

A quarter of our wild bird species are red-listed, of serious conservation concern – a 46pc rise in under a decade. Half the remainder are amber-listed; and just half are in a healthy state.

Our internationally designated important habitats are struggling, 85pc of them classified as in poor or bad condition.

A third of our 68 protected wild animals and fish are also in poor shape. Half our bee species are in decline, one third so dramatically that they are in danger of extinction.

Tree scarcity

Only 11pc of the country is in forest, essential for carbon capture, wildlife, soil protection and flood prevention. It’s the third-lowest rate in the EU, where the average is 40pc.

More than 70pc of the trees are conifers, predominantly Sitka spruce that supports little biodiversity, while broadleaf species are in the minority.

Much forestry is commercial crop rather than permanent tree cover, with clear-felling the normal practice rather than selective harvesting.

Government policy is to plant 22 million trees a year, again based on the 70-30 split between conifers and broadleaves, but planting is far behind schedule.

Deteriorating water

Only half our rivers and lakes – the source of our drinking water, and crucial habitats for our wildlife – are in good health.

Just 20 rivers are sufficiently free from pollution and chemical contamination to be classified as pristine. There were 500 in 1990.

Raw and inadequately treated sewage pours into our waterways daily, leading to E. coli contamination. Pesticides are regularly detected in drinking water. Plastics chemicals are in our wastewater and subsequently in the wastewater solids that are spread on our land, mixed in our soil and washed into our rivers.

Waste

We create 14 million tonnes of commercial, industrial and household rubbish a year.

Recycling rates are poor to medium – 64pc for packaging waste, but just 38pc for household, office and small business waste.

Packaging waste – in particular plastic, and rubble and rubbish from construction and demolition – is increasing.

We still landfill some waste and are heavily reliant on incineration and cement kilns to burn our waste, while also exporting huge amounts of hazardous, chemical and complex waste abroad.