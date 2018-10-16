Five agri-food companies named by EPA for failing to meet environmental standards

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published the latest National Priority Sites List for Enforcement and named five agri-food companies for failing to meet necessary environmental standards.

Nine sites in total are on the latest list for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards; this is an increase of four sites from the previous list. These companies face further enforcement action from the EPA in order to secure compliance.

The five agri-food companies are the Arrow Group (the company behind Dawn); Glanbia Food Ireland (Laois); LacPatrick; Rosdearra Meats; Western Brand (Poultry group).

Five of the nine sites are from the agri-food sector. The main compliance issues are causing odour and noise nuisance and failing to properly manage wastewater discharges.

Three sites are from the waste sector. The main compliance issues are poor waste management practices on site and causing odour.

The nine sites accounted for 43 per cent of all complaints received in this period.

It comes after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said earlier this year that the agri-food sector needs to clean up its act due to the high number of processors found which do not comply with their licences.

The 'Industrial and Waste Licence Enforcement 2017' report identifies five sites which the environmental watchdog has prioritised for enforcement action.

At the time it named the Arrow Group, in Kildare, Lacpatrick Dairies Ltd, in Monaghan, Rosderra Irish Meats Group (Edenderry), in Offaly, Starrus Eco Holdings Ltd (Munster), in Cork, and Western Brands Group Ltd, in Mayo.