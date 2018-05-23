Fire warning issued: 'Landowners found burning illegally could face fines, imprisonment and farm payment penalties'

The Forest Service has issued a status orange fire warning with dry weather and high temperatures forecast for the coming days.

This risk is projected to increase significantly within the next 48 hours, and then to be sustained past the weekend and into the coming week.

An increased ignition risk is associated with increased human activity in high risk areas owing to fine weather, particularly areas associated with turf cutting activities and areas adjacent to urban centres. Recently increased live growth in upland vegetation, low to moderate wind speeds and localised high humidity may moderate fire behaviour where conditions permit.

Pending significant rainfall and further meteorological review, this risk condition will remain in place until 1200hrs on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 unless otherwise stated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. All forest owners and managers are again advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire. Fire lines, Fire Plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts etc., checked and confirmed.