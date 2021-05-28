Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fire fears spark opposition to large-scale battery storage facility in Kildare

Protest: Conor Maguire (centre) with other local residents at the entrance to a field in Dunnstown, Naas, Co Kildare, where a battery storage facility is proposed. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Protest: Conor Maguire (centre) with other local residents at the entrance to a field in Dunnstown, Naas, Co Kildare, where a battery storage facility is proposed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Protest: Conor Maguire (centre) with other local residents at the entrance to a field in Dunnstown, Naas, Co Kildare, where a battery storage facility is proposed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Protest: Conor Maguire (centre) with other local residents at the entrance to a field in Dunnstown, Naas, Co Kildare, where a battery storage facility is proposed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Caroline O'Doherty

Concerned residents in rural Co Kildare are coming together to fight plans for a battery storage facility over fire safety fears.

The 10-acre installation planned for Dunnstown, near Two Mile House, is one of the largest proposed in Ireland to date and locals say it presents an unacceptable hazard to their community.

Its developers, Strategic Power Projects, who want similar facilities at six other sites around the country, says the fears are unwarranted.

Related topics

More On Kildare news

Most Watched

Privacy