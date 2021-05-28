Fire fears spark opposition to large-scale battery storage facility in Kildare

Concerned residents in rural Co Kildare are coming together to fight plans for a battery storage facility over fire safety fears.

The 10-acre installation planned for Dunnstown, near Two Mile House, is one of the largest proposed in Ireland to date and locals say it presents an unacceptable hazard to their community.

Its developers, Strategic Power Projects, who want similar facilities at six other sites around the country, says the fears are unwarranted.

Strategic Power Projects chief executive Paul Carson said the technology had progressed from that used in storage facilities abroad where fires occurred.

“There are thousands of battery storage facilities around the world and there were two fires that generated bad publicity,” he said.

“We cannot allow two fires around the world to stop the development of projects in Ireland that are using a different technology.”

Resident Conor Maguire said the community did not want that risk placed on them.

“If there is a fire, it will be a toxic, chemical fire that could burn for days and we will have to evacuate our homes within minutes and not return until it is out,” he said.

“How do you evacuate within minutes and where do you go for days while you’re waiting for the air to clear and the facility to be made safe?”

The proposed facility on agricultural land consists of 76 individual but linked shipping containers, each containing tens of thousands of lithium-ion battery cells, designed to store electricity and release it on to the national grid at times when demand for power is higher than supply.

A handful of such battery energy storage systems (BESS) have been completed around the country in recent months, a dozen have grid connection permits and around dozen more are at proposal stage.

They are considered vital to ensure stable electricity supply as the country switches to more wind energy which can be intermittent.

There are no planning guidelines around their development, however, and the Department of Housing and Planning said it had no plans to draw up any.

Mr Maguire said this left ordinary, non-technical people with no reference point to begin assessing complex plans.

He said their disadvantage was deepened by the failure of the developers to consult with the community before submitting their planning application, a two-week delay by Kildare County Council in posting the planning documents online and Covid restrictions on access to the physical files.

“We’re now trying to read a mound of technical reports online because they’re not in a format for printing, and then put our submission together by the deadline of June 9. This isn’t a fair way of going about things,” he said.

Kildare County Council said it endeavoured to upload planning documents as soon as possible but delays were unavoidable at busy periods.

It said the system was not set up for printing documents because of copyright issues.

“There is no provision in planning legislation to extend submission/observation periods irrespective of the complexity or otherwise of a planning file,” it added.

Mr Carson said residents closest to the development site were contacted about the planning application.

“We see this as involving the immediate neighbours – it’s certainly not something for the wider community to be worried about,” he said.

A fire at a BESS in Arizona in 2019 and one in Liverpool last year raised concerns about the technology’s safety, its overheating tendencies, and the creation of ‘thermal pathway’ conditions where one small cell breaking down can lead to a massive and uncontrollable chain reaction.

Mr Carson said the batteries used in those fires were nickel manganese cobalt rather than lithium-ion, and that the Dunnstown facility would be spaced and ventilated to prevent and contain any problems.

“All our sites have to be approved and certified by the local fire authority. That’s the public safeguard for the safe operation of our sites,” he said.

Mr Maguire said: “Our nearest fire service is Naas or Newbridge, they aren’t full-time and they would need highly specialised equipment to deal with a chemical fire. Meanwhile, we’ll be running for our lives.”