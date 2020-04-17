Fire Crews battle to contain fires in Wicklow Mountains

Fire crews have been battling to contain gorse fires in the Wicklow Mountains, with the Department of Agriculture issuing an orange fire notice up until Monday.

The fires which have been ongoing since April 10 are said to be around 900 acres in size are believed to be in the Brockagh, Silsean and Lagnagun parts of the Wicklow mountains.

A representative from National Parks and Wildlife services said “The fires have caused significant damage to habitat, but we don’t know the full extent of it yet. At the moment they appear to be under control as the last big one was put out, but they may reignite as the day heats up.”

They also went on to say that “Unfortunately these fires are a regular occurrence in during the summer months but they should not be happening as they are illegal under the wildlife act. A huge effort has been made to bring them under control by the national parks and wildlife service, Wicklow Fire Service, Coilte, the Air Corp as well as help we’ve gotten from private parties.

A statement from the Department of Ag said “based on recent fire incidents, most ignitions risks appear to be associated with illegal burning of upland vegetation, particularly in areas where active turf cutting is taking place” and also pleaded with members of the public to adhere to COVID 19 travel restrictions and stay with 2km of their homes.

Members of the public who see wildfires are urged to contact An Garda Siochana, the fire service or the National Parks and Wildlife Services

Online Editors