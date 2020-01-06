Fine Gael in push for Ireland to follow New Zealand model on agriculture emissions

Fine Gael Members of the Climate Action Committee, have called for Ireland to follow New Zealand’s example in their approach to a Net Zero emissions target by 2050, while recognising that food production must be treated differently.

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said, “New Zealand, like the EU, are aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, methane has been excluded and assigned a separate target for reduction by between 24 and 47pc by 2050. “This is a sensible approach, which recognises that agriculture and food production is different and must be treated as such as we look to meet our climate challenge. It is also in line with the recently published advice of the Climate Change Advisory Council. “This is a model that we should be looking at here in Ireland as our agricultural profile is very similar to New Zealand.," she said.

Agriculture accounts for the majority of methane (CH 4 ) emissions in Ireland (85%) due to the dominance of cattle and sheep livestock production in Irish agricultural output.

Senator Tim Lombard said the Fine Geal move is about recognising our herd profile and ensuring that as we move towards a greener climate that rural Ireland experiences a just transition.

“Irish farmers have shown that they are willing and able to adopt green farming practices and we should be encouraging this approach rather than creating fear among farmers about moving towards a more sustainable model," she said.

Senator Michelle Mulherin said, “We must ensure that we do not take too blunt an approach to the issue of greening our food production process.

“If we treat agriculture in the same way as transport or energy and simply cut back on production then we risk offshoring our food production to countries who do not have such ambitious emissions targets. We will always need food production, and there is an international demand for Irish produce also. This can be done in a sustainable way.

“Putting a 2050 target into national legislation will be vital to ensuring that all of us, public and private sector, every government department and state agency, every semi-state, and every company, make the decisions and take the necessary actions now and in the coming years to ensure we reach can our 2050 target.”

Last month, the Climate Advisory Council told the Government the observed recent rate of increase in livestock in Ireland is not sustainable, increasing pressure on the environment including the impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

"Ireland should take immediate action to ensure livestock numbers aremaintained within the carrying capacity of the environment. "Agricultural emissionsmust be reduced in line with the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan," it said.

However, in the same letter to Minister Bruton, the council also said: “the IPCC Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5OC finds that global emissions of methane must reduce by between 24-47% on 2010 levels by 2050 in order to limit climate change to 1.5OC.

"A significant portion of the reduction in methane emissions can be achieved through the elimination of fugitive emissions associated with fossil fuel extraction and distribution. Further reductions need to be achieved through improvements in food production systems and the management of waste. As methane is a short-lived gas, the remaining emissions of methane, consistent with and foreseen in the 1.5OC scenarios, do not need to be balanced by negative emissions.”

Online Editors