Fertiliser register to be in place within two years

Farmers will soon have to register their fertiliser purchases with the Department

The new chemical fertiliser register will be implemented “as soon as possible”, senior Department official Jack Nolan told a Teagasc webinar last week.

The register is part of a host of proposals contained in the Department’s Nitrates Action Programme as it seeks to reverse declining water quality trends, particularly in the south-east.

Under the new system, farmers will have to provide their herd number when buying fertiliser, and details of the sale will be transferred to the Department.