Fertiliser register to be in place within two years

Premium
A new system that will force farmers to register their fertiliser purchases with the Department of Agriculture will be in place within two years.
The new chemical fertiliser register will be implemented “as soon as possible”, senior Department official Jack Nolan told a Teagasc webinar last week.
The register is part of a host of proposals contained in the Department’s Nitrates Action Programme as it seeks to reverse declining water quality trends, particularly in the south-east.
Under the new system, farmers will have to provide their herd number when buying fertiliser, and details of the sale will be transferred to the Department.
Mr Nolan conceded that there would be “loopholes” but said: “This is the best system we think we can come up with at the moment.
“Some people think they’ll stockpile fertiliser, and that will be a way around for a short year or two, but price of fertiliser is very high… it isn’t the time to be stockpiling.
“There’ll be people who say, I’ll go across the border or buy it for cash, or whatever… but the majority of farmers are compliant.
“And those that are non-compliant will get less and less.”
He said there is a fertiliser register in Denmark that works successfully.
Huge concern
ICMSA president Pat McCormack said his members are expressing huge concern about the implications of the new regulations, specifically around the failure to recognise the significant efforts of farmers to improve water quality.
He said “substantial” amendments to the proposals will be required to make them acceptable to farmers and workable at farm level.
“The proposed fertiliser register cannot involve significant paperwork or ‘red tape’ to be completed by the farmers.
“We must be able to purchase fertiliser as normal within the legal limits,” he said.