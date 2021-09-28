Farming

Fertiliser cuts and tree planting among eco-scheme options

Increasing non-productive farming features, reducing fertiliser use and planting trees will be among the measures farmers must carry out to receive an eco-scheme payment under the next CAP.

Up to 25pc of direct payments to farmers will be allocated through the new eco schemes, aiming to encourage farmers to undertake actions beneficial to the climate and wider environment.

