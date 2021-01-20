Farming

Feeding the world while saving the planet a 'difficult' balancing act

A tractor pushes harvested corn onto a silo that will be used for cattle feed at Johann Dairy in Fresno, California, U.S. September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

A tractor pushes harvested corn onto a silo that will be used for cattle feed at Johann Dairy in Fresno, California, U.S. September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Rina Chandran

Converting large areas of land for farming to boost food supplies increases planet-heating emissions and places a greater burden on poorer nations already bearing the brunt of climate change, researchers warned on Tuesday.

A study led by Arizona State University (ASU) analysed about 1,500 large land deals totalling 37 million hectares (91 million acres) - across Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and eastern Europe - showed that clearing the land for farming may have emitted about 2.3 gigatonnes of carbon emissions.

With regulations to limit land conversion or to protect forests, emissions could have been reduced to 0.8 gigatonnes, according to the study, published this month in the journal Nature Food.

