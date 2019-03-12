Storm Gareth is set to batter Ireland with wind speeds of up to 130kmh this afternoon, as coastal flooding and potential damage to property is feared.

Fears of wind and flood damage as Storm Gareth set to blow in at 130kmh

The storm will lash the country with strong winds and up to 25mm of rainfall as it tracks towards Scotland.

Gale force: Ricardo Campello of Venezuela performs at the Red Bull Storm Chase at Magheroarty beach in Co Donegal. Photo: ©INPHO/Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Forecasters have warned that the winds could be "potentially damaging" and may cause power outages.

They described the warning as a "mid-level threat".

Three separate weather warnings have been issued for the duration of Storm Gareth - which will last until tomorrow afternoon.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for the northwest, where wind speeds of up to 130kmh are expected for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. This weather alert will last from 12pm today until 9am tomorrow.

High seas are expected when Gareth hits

The rest of the country has been placed under a status yellow wind warning, with gusts of up to 100kmh forecast and high seas expected along the Atlantic coast. This alert gets underway this afternoon at 12pm until tomorrow at 12pm.

Meanwhile, there was a rainfall warning in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick overnight last night.