Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farming and the environment: ‘We can’t save the planet by importing cheap food and exporting our responsibilities’

The real issue in relation to farming and climate is the price of food, says IFA’s John O’Hanlon

'The choice on supermarket shelves is amazing but in relation to the environment, the discussion has to change,' says John O'Hanlon of the IFA Expand

Close

'The choice on supermarket shelves is amazing but in relation to the environment, the discussion has to change,' says John O'Hanlon of the IFA

'The choice on supermarket shelves is amazing but in relation to the environment, the discussion has to change,' says John O'Hanlon of the IFA

'The choice on supermarket shelves is amazing but in relation to the environment, the discussion has to change,' says John O'Hanlon of the IFA

Martin Coughlan

With the UK now out of the EU, there are fears that Boris Johnson’s government will at some stage deliver on its promise to do trade deals across the globe for cheaper food that could force down the price to Irish suppliers.

This is only one of a raft of issues that will occupy the minds of both farmers and policy makers here over the next 12 months as we all grapple with a very changed world.

Aside from Brexit concerns, and prior to the Covid pandemic, measures to deal with global warming occupied centre stage for many in the trade.

Privacy