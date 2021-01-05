Farming and the environment: ‘We can’t save the planet by importing cheap food and exporting our responsibilities’

'The choice on supermarket shelves is amazing but in relation to the environment, the discussion has to change,' says John O'Hanlon of the IFA

With the UK now out of the EU, there are fears that Boris Johnson’s government will at some stage deliver on its promise to do trade deals across the globe for cheaper food that could force down the price to Irish suppliers.

This is only one of a raft of issues that will occupy the minds of both farmers and policy makers here over the next 12 months as we all grapple with a very changed world.

Aside from Brexit concerns, and prior to the Covid pandemic, measures to deal with global warming occupied centre stage for many in the trade.

There was talk among politicians and ‘experts’ of reducing the dairy herd, with some on the dairy side looking to scapegoat the suckler industry. There is a belief that any negotiations on the next evolution on the farm subsidy side will be tied to strict environmental considerations. IFA executive member John O’Hanlon feels that the real issue in relation to farming and climate is the price of food. “We live in a cheap food society and it’s the fact food is so cheap that makes it possible for us to live our lives the way we do,” he said. “Food is plentiful and we only spend 10-15pc of our money on it. That cheapness and plentifulness gives us great freedom to do lots of things with the remainder. “The choice on supermarket shelves is amazing but in relation to the environment the discussion has to change. “The EU has a cheap food policy yet Irish farming is being told it has to change to save the planet. “The real choices, however, have to be made by consumers. “If production on EU farms is reduced, is your average housewife willing to pay more for produce from well-managed local farms? Or will she opt for a cheaper option from say South America, where we know there are issues? “If we get on top of the Covid situation, the conversation on saving the planet will, I believe, be renewed and probably with more vigour. “We can’t save the planet by importing cheap food and exporting our responsibilities.” What about the effect of the UK possibly importing cheap produce and pushing Irish product off their shelves. “We have always had to deal with competition in the British market the same way we’ve always had to deal with fluctuations in sterling,” John said. “Plus there is Brexit contingency funding to support Irish farming going forward. “And remember, it’s the supermarkets that will have to decide how this game plays out.”