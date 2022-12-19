Farmers ‘will not be forced’ to cut livestock under Climate Action Plan

Cuts to livestock numbers in the Climate Action Plan will not be forced on farmers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has vowed.

McConalogue is set to have an action plan for the sector ready for cabinet tomorrow, which must outline how agriculture will reduce its emissions over the course of the decade by 25pc.

The minister yesterday dismissed speculation that cattle numbers could be cut by 10pc under the plan, instead highlighting that the sector has already committed to a 10pc reduction in methane by 2030. However, he said this does not directly correlate to a 10pc reduction in numbers.

“I am committed to delivering on the three pillars of sustainability in agriculture — environmental, societal and crucially, economic.

“There will be no measure in the Climate Action Plan that will be forced upon farmers. All measures will be voluntary and aimed at supporting our farmers to continue to produce world-class food while also diversifying incomes streams through tillage, energy generation and forestry,” the minister added.

Measures in the new plan are likely to be centred on the recent reports of high-level dairy and beef industry committees outlined options for the sector to meet its targets in recent weeks.

Measures

Among the measures were schemes which would pay farmers to reduce livestock numbers, reducing the age at which cattle are slaughtered and significant cuts to chemical fertiliser use on farms.

The main farming organisations all distanced themselves from the groups’ final report, while Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents meat processors, said the inclusion of measures aimed at incentivising a reduction in the suckler cow herd will compromise the economic contribution and viability of the beef sector