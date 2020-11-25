Farmers seek assurances their land won't be damaged by Bord na Mona’s 'rewetting’ plan

The impact of Bord na Mona’s ambitious peatlands restoration project is causing concern among farmers.

Jobs for 350 former peat harvesters in the Midlands will be saved by switching their roles from stripping the bogs to restoring them.

Bord na Móna is to start work on the rehabilitation of 80,000 acres of bogs that previously supplied peat for domestic use and electricity generation.

The jobs will see former harvesters carry out the physical alteration of drains that previously dried out the bogs, as well as the monitoring and maintenance of the land and wildlife and possible visitor amenities.

However, the Chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm & Rural Affairs Committee Denis Drennan said it is hugely important that the position of individual landowners in these areas is taken into account and that these farmers can continue to farm their land in a productive way.

He said that Bord na Mona will have to provide clear assurances that privately owned farmland adjacent to the Bord na Mona sites will not be flooded or water-logged as part of the projected rewetting of the 80,000 acres.

Mr Drennan said that ICMSA believes that the Government and Bord na Mona owe it to neighbouring farmers to explain what they’re doing and also commit in a binding way to make good any damage to the conditions of the land owned by these farmers caused by the project.

“We can’t have a situation where generations of work by farm families is destroyed by leakage from nearby Bord na Mona rewetting work. That’s not a lot to ask and we’re going to insist upon it before the project begins”, Mr. Drennan said.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan said the potential of the bogs to capture and store carbon was “phenomenal”. “Bog rehabilitation and remediation is a wonderful example of just transition in action, where workers who previously harvested peat for power generation will now be the custodians of our bogs,” he said.

“This project will turn carbon sources into sinks, restore biodiversity and help us meet our climate goals. It will also be a pilot project for the just transition we need to make as we adapt our society and economy to tackle climate change.”

Online Editors