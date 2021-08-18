'Farmers resent being cast as the villain in climate change debate'

IT tends to happen any time there's a report on the worsening climate change situation. Farmers across the country are braced for it. When blame for climate change is being apportioned, they feature prominently towards the top of the list. However, Wexford IFA Chairman Jer O'Mahony feels that this is deeply unfair and that farmers have become a convenient fall-guy in the climate change debate.

'What we have is people dumbing down climate change to pure emotion,' he said. 'The actual science and the facts get lost and common sense is nowhere near as common as it used to be.'

Jer's taking of the Wexford IFA reins in March could be viewed as fortunate timing, with environmental issues and sustainability now coming to the fore. The reason being, it's something that he's practiced on his own farm near Wellingtonbridge. It's now more than 12 years since he installed solar panels and his own wind turbine on the farm, long before, he says, it became the done thing. He also points out that he and his children plant between 20 and 30 trees every year.

'What I would love to see is figures for how much carbon is sequestered by, say an acre of grass,' he said. 'It seems that they can tell you exactly how much is emitted when a cow farts or burps, but nobody has quantified the good that is being done the other way. When it comes to the environmental debate, everyone sees the cow, but nobody sees the grass. I would say that a lot of farms in Wexford are not even carbon neutral, but are carbon negative. I've been doing this stuff for years and I'd say I'm more than carbon neutral on my farm here.'

Criticism of farming practices coming from the capital in particular, tend to grate in this neck of the woods.

'You have a split picture,' Jer said. 'You've the image of a city filled with smog and lush green countryside and yet the people in the city want to tell the people in the country how to save the planet. I'd love to take some of these people on a tour of a farm so that they can see the animals and see all the grass and trees and they might leave with a different perspective.'

While there is a resentment at how the farming community is case in the climate debate, Wexford IFA are making steps towards looking at more sustainable practices and renewable energy. However, he stresses that government support is needed.

'Food production is under severe pressure,' he said. 'Tillage is under severe pressure. There's so much coming down the line with CAP and all the things we're supposed to do and then the price of diesel is going up; the price of manure is going up; the price of medicine is going up. Government support is needed.

'This is a very important issue. When the knee-jerk reaction is over and everyone is done blaming each other, it needs somebody to knock some heads together. To bring the energy companies et together and get panels on the roofs of sheds and outbuildings and get generators out there and connect into the grid. We need a bit of thinking outside the box and a bit of strong leadership on it. But Wexford farmers are extremely open to this and there's a great opportunity to have a positive impact if we all work together.'