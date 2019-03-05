Farmers reminded of Nitrates Derogation deadline

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is reminding farmers that 2019 Nitrates Derogation applications can now be submitted online. The closing date for applications is March 31, 2019.

Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility. More information is available on the Department’s website at the following link: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/ruralenvironmentsustainability/environmentalobligations/nitrates/nitratesderogation/

Farmers who applied for a Derogation in 2018 are reminded that they must submit Fertiliser Accounts by 31st March 2019 also.

End of year Nitrogen and Phosphorus statements (N&P statements) for 2018 are available on the Department’s online system www.agfood.ie.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto www.agfood.ie and clicking the 'Register' button.

It comes as a senior Department inspector warned that a reduction in stocking rates on intensive livestock farms will not be immediately required to counter falling water quality levels, a senior Department of Agriculture official has said.

However, he warned that feed and fertiliser usage will have to be reduced, and that farmers must tackle nitrates losses off farms.

Jack Nolan, who is a senior inspector with responsibility for nitrates and biodiversity with the Department, said that increased problems with nitrates would have to be tackled for Ireland to protect its Nitrates Derogation.