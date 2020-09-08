Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 20°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers on frontline of fight to improve water quality

Farmers urged to cut pesticide use, keep livestock away from water sources and plant trees as concerns mount over quality of drinking water

Changes afoot: Oisin Gleeson of DKIT and Ross McDonald, source protection officer with the Stranooden Group Water Scheme in Co Monaghan Expand

Close

Changes afoot: Oisin Gleeson of DKIT and Ross McDonald, source protection officer with the Stranooden Group Water Scheme in Co Monaghan

Changes afoot: Oisin Gleeson of DKIT and Ross McDonald, source protection officer with the Stranooden Group Water Scheme in Co Monaghan

Changes afoot: Oisin Gleeson of DKIT and Ross McDonald, source protection officer with the Stranooden Group Water Scheme in Co Monaghan

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Earlier this year the Department of Agriculture quietly U-turned on an important policy. While the move generally went under the radar, it was a clear example of changes afoot behind the scenes .

For decades farmers had been penalised for letting their land become overgrown with rushes and gorse. They were told this overgrown land would be ineligible for EU farm payments. So thousands of farmers nationwide set about clearing their land of ineligible features.

Rushes have always been the arch-enemy of farmers on marginal land, and keeping on top of them requires drainage as well as regular spraying and topping.