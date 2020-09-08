Farmers on frontline of fight to improve water quality

Earlier this year the Department of Agriculture quietly U-turned on an important policy. While the move generally went under the radar, it was a clear example of changes afoot behind the scenes .

For decades farmers had been penalised for letting their land become overgrown with rushes and gorse. They were told this overgrown land would be ineligible for EU farm payments. So thousands of farmers nationwide set about clearing their land of ineligible features.

Rushes have always been the arch-enemy of farmers on marginal land, and keeping on top of them requires drainage as well as regular spraying and topping.

The herbicide MCPA is the weapon of choice for most farmers as it kills the rushes but not the grass.

Unfortunately, the product is all too frequently ending up in watercourses, with six priority catchment areas nationally of particular concern. There is also a separate watch list, comprising over 20 supplies, which is a focus for targeted actions.

The situation forced the Department to act. It announced new guidance on the management of rushes earlier this year. The new approach is based on the principle of containing or suppressing rush growth in the first instance and aims to minimise the use of pesticides.

A key message from the Department is that spraying rushes is not required to qualify for the Basic Farm Payment and that landowners should bear this in mind when considering whether to spray.

This is just one example of how the deterioration in water quality is starting to worry the authorities, and farmers are set to take a fair share of the blame.

Just 20 of Ireland’s rivers are pristine, compared with 575 in the 1980s, according to an EPA report last year.

Water quality is of critical importance, with group water schemes alone providing drinking water to approximately 75,000 rural households across the country.

Barry Deane, CEO of the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS), explains that between 2009 and 2019, 70 group water schemes had their catchments delineated and mapped.

In the county council reports on the various water schemes, the most frequent recommendation to improve water at sources was to prevent livestock gaining access to water sources; in over a third of reports, community engagement was also recommended.

While the NFGWS focus is on drinking water quality, Barry says it has long recognised that source protection and enhancement is equally important.

It is involved in two pilot projects which might provide a blueprint for success in this area.

“Talking and listening to farmers is key; we are not here to blame people, we are here to work with them to improve the communities’ water supply,” Mr Deane says.

“The farmers that we have spoken to are more than willing to listen to us and to hear what we have to say.”

He says the key to success in this area is to work with the farming community so that everybody gets something out of the project.

The pilot projects are working with farmers to reduce their inputs, to fence around water bodies, to put in riparian buffer zones and to look at their pesticide spraying habits.

The Stranooden Group Water Scheme extracts drinking water from a lake that is among the most impacted in Co Monaghan, with agricultural, domestic, and urban pressures all perceived to be contributing to the various persistent water-quality issues.

In recent years, unacceptably high levels of MCPA have been recorded in the scheme’s treated drinking water through Monaghan County Council’s audit sampling programme.

The scheme was identified as a suitable candidate scheme for a source protection pilot project, with the core objective to improve the untreated water quality.

There are several measures in progress, and the pilot project has completed works in three farms, with 2.5km of fencing and 1.6km of hedging. Contracts have been signed off for another 15 farms to put in further fencing and hedgerows, plus bank reprofiling.

Further, some 5,580m² of willow buffer will be planted at critical source areas identified along rivers and drains.

Work is also underway in the area to tackle MCPA pollution, with the encouragement of farmers to use weed lickers a key measure. Farmers in the area are also being advised only to use herbicides as a last resort and never near drains or water bodies.

Unfortunately, an ongoing sampling programme has revealed 46 exceedances in MCPA, primarily in the sub-catchment where most of the weed wiping has been done.

Concerns are starting to be raised that some of the pollution may not only be the fault of agriculture.

Stranooden GWS found that many products containing MCPA were locally available.

“The domestic gardener would be less informed on the products that contain MCPA — MCPA means nothing to the domestic gardener,” Mr Deane said.

The scheme has recommended to the pesticide action group that such domestic products be taken off the shelves in hardware stores and replaced with alternatives.

“Weed burners and acetic acid products would be appropriate for the domestic user and would cause considerably less damage to the aquatic environment and insects,” Mr Deane said.

“It is not only the farming community that have a role to play: urban areas and rural households must too play their part. The price of the ‘pristine lawn’ is too expensive.”

‘We are on a new Journey’

Roscommon dairy farmers Jimmy and Edward Payne have made significant efforts to improve water quality on their farm.

Together they have been running Hill Top Dairies for the last 10 years building it into one of the top dairy farms in the country.

Nine years ago the Paynes planted a stretch of marginal ground that they weren’t utilising with Alder trees.

"The land was wet and prone to flooding and we have found it to be a great option. It has improved the land,” Jimmy says.

"It has also made a good backdrop to the farm and enhanced the look of the farm dramatically.

"And from a financial perspective, it has been beneficial as we received a REPS payment in the past and we get ongoing forestry payments.”

The planting of trees and hedgerows on the farm also helps to protect the water sources for drinking water.

Trees and hedgerows slow down and absorb nutrient run-off, and act as a physical barrier to prevent livestock entering watercourses.

It's not just been about capital projects for the Paynes — they have also made significant farm management changes in a bid to protect watercourses.

As there is a turlough near Hilltop Dairies, they have stopped spreading slurry around this area.

The group water scheme acknowledges that this measure is having a very positive impact on its source and is actively working with other farmers in the area to make them aware of the risk that slurry poses to drinking water sources.

"We are fortunate that we have some out blocks where we can spread the slurry. What slurry we do spread is done using a trailing shoe,” says Jimmy.

“We got into dairy farming 10 years ago. We have learned a lot about how to run a very efficient commercial farm. We measure everything here very accurately in terms of the economic side of the farm, grass and soil quality.

"We have watercourses on the farm, and we have to be aware of them and manage them correctly.

"I think now we are on the start of a new journey regarding how to take care of other parts of the farm.