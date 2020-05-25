Farmers in Waterford most likely to breach EU rules on nitrate levels on farms

Splash plate spreading is popular for its low cost, simplicity and efficiency, but can lead to high ammonia losses.

Younger farmers and farmers living in the east and south-east are more likely to breach EU rules on use of nitrates on their farms, according to a new study.

A report by the Economic and Social Research Institute also found that farmers with a history of exceeding permissible levels of nitrate on their land as well as farmers with smaller holdings are significantly more likely to violate the regulations.

It found that farmers in Waterford had the highest propensity to be non-compliant. Farmers in Kildare, Tipperary and Wexford are also likely to have above-average levels of non-compliance.

ESRI researchers analysed data provided by the Department of Agriculture on farmers who had exceeded legal limits on the use of 170kg of nitrogen from livestock manure per hectare between 2006 and 2015 to examine if they could predict the identity of likely offenders.

The limit is equivalent to two dairy cows per hectare, although some farmers can apply for a derogation up to a maximum of 250kg of nitrogen per hectare

Around 2,000 farms violate limits of the use of nitrates on average each year.

Although the number of offenders is a relatively small proportion of the country’s 130,000 farms, the report said breaches of EU regulations on the use of nitrates on farms reduced water quality and results in financial penalties being imposed on farmers.

It said farms with previous violations were also likely to reoffend.

ESRI behavioural economist and one of the main authors of the study, Peter Lunn, said the purpose of the study was to understand why farmers continue to breach EU nitrate regulations, despite high detection rates and increasing penalties.

Penalties are multiplied threefold for a second offence detected within three years of the original offence. Repeated breaches can result in the entire loss of a single year’s Single Farm Payment which averaged €9,414 in 2018.

Dr Lunn said the results, while not surprising, signalled that many violations were not due to small changes in behaviour but reflected substantial changes to farming practice.

“Overall the findings are consistent with the view that regulatory violations are most likely when a farm business undergoes substantive change, perhaps via an alternative business model, expanded production or the buying or selling of land,” Dr Lunn said.

He said non-compliance among farmers in the east and south-east of the country was higher than average as they tended to be farms with more fertile grassland where farmers may be more likely to expand their operations to meet short-term market conditions.

Smaller farms were more likely to breach the nitrate limits as any change to the farm business was likely to bring them over the permitted level.

Dr Lunn said the findings could be used to assist in the design and targeting of interventions, such as warning letters, aimed at improving compliance.

“Intervention may be more successful when they are well-timed, reminding farmers of their obligations when changes to business practice are being considered, such as when trading livestock or engaging an advisor,” said Dr Lunn.





Online Editors