Farmers hit with radical targets in Government's new climate action roadmap

Radical new climate action targets announced by the Government will slash fertiliser use on farms, reduce imported feed, increase afforestation and ramp up organic production.

The targets are contained in the National ‘Climate & Air Roadmap’ for the Agriculture Sector entitled Ag Climatise launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue today.

The roadmap includes 29 actions with specific and challenging targets aimed at reducing the environmental footprint and further building on the strong credentials of Irish Agriculture.

The targets include a reduction chemical nitrogen use to an absolute maximum of 325,000 tonnes (annually) by 2030, with an interim target of 350,000 tonnes by 2025 including a ban on urea. Chemical nitrogen use on Irish farms peaked at 408,000 tonnes in drought stricken 2018.

The Government also seeks to genotype the entire national herd by 2030 while also asking dairy farmers to transition away from the use of stock bulls for replacements in their herds by 2025.

The document sets out that the livestock sector in Ireland is over reliant on imported feed and that the sector must take steps to increase the proportion of native grains and legumes in livestock rations.

The roadmap also seeks to reduce the management intensity of at least 40,000ha of peat based agricultural soils to reduce CO2 loss and sets out to increase the organic area from 74,000ha to 350,000ha.

In terms of forestry, the Government continues to target the planting of some 8000ha per year and says that all landowners should have the capacity to plant some of their farm with trees, from small corners, to shelters belts to larger more commercial size forests.

Critically the plan also included a review of all current farm schemes in 2021 in order to increase environmental and climate ambition to support the actions outlined in the roadmap.

Launching the document, Minister McConalogue stated roadmap follows extensive engagement with all stakeholders and identifies key pathways and targets for improving the climate and air footprint of our sector.

"Irish Agriculture has a strong reputation for the safety and environmental sustainability of its produce and this roadmap challenges us to build on this reputation. We need to start doing this today, and it is with this firmly in mind that I am publishing this roadmap now.”

Commenting on the publication of the report, the President of ICMSA said that the broad outlines well advertised and farmers would have little difficulty accepting the scale of the challenges or the need for decisive measurable remedial actions.

"What farmers would have problems with, said Pat McCormack, was a ‘Roadmap’ that featured page after page of likely new duties, regulations and costs on farmer primary-producers without even once mentioning the reformation of margins in what he described as “an economically broken and environmentally destructive supply-chain to the consumers”.

Mr McCormack said that the ‘Roadmap’ persisted with what he described as "the delusion that all the necessary change to our farming and food production system could happen from the supermarket loading-bay backwards to the farm”.

This, he said, was the fundamental mistake that ensured that this project could never have the total ‘buy-in’ that would give it a chance of success.

Mr McCormack said that ICMSA was absolutely convinced that any plan to push through the kinds of measures outlined in the Ag Climatise that did not start with a recognition of the current artificially low price of food to the consumer was both doomed to failure and inherently unfair.

The Government has described the document as very much a ‘living document’, with a clear commitment to engaging with stakeholders on achieving what are no-doubt very challenging targets in key areas such as reducing fertiliser use and increasing use of low emission manure spreading technology.

"Delivery on these actions will require engagement and collaboration amongst all the stakeholders including farmers, farm bodies, industry and stakeholders to deliver on these challenging targets."

Key actions:

Fertiliser

Reduce chemical nitrogen use to an absolute maximum of 325,000 tonnes (annually) by 2030, with an interim target of 350,000 tonnes by 2025

Optimise delivery of online nutrient management planning to deliver a user friendly and practical experience for all farmers.

Working closely with the public and private sectors sectors including the advisory services, academics, soil scientists, agricultural technology companies, and the fertiliser industry representatives, farmers must make better use of soil and nutrient management planning.

A national liming programme for mineral soils to be rolled out by industry in 2021 which will contribute to improved nitrogen use efficiency for both organic and chemical fertilisers. Liming levels are increasing (currently 1m tonnes per annum), but they are still below historic levels. (1.7m tonnes per annum in 1980s.) Over the course of the next decade, target usage of 2m tonnes per annum.

Support the use of non-chemical nutrients such as bio-based fertilisers and soil conditioners through greater visibility of the fertiliser marketing regulations.

Achieve a target of 60% of all slurry spread by low emissions slurry spreading by 2022; 80% by 2025; and 90% by 2027. By getting better nitrogen recovery from organic manures, chemical nitrogen demand on the farm will be lower. This action will make a significant contribution towards meeting our ammonia reduction targets.

Where possible, and in addition to the usage of LESS, apply organic manures in the spring.

From 1st January 2022, require all newly constructed external slurry stores to be covered. In addition, all existing external slurry stores should be covered as soon as practically possible, but no later than 31st December 2027. This will reduce ammonia losses from the stores, keeping more of the valuable nitrogen in the slurry, and thereby contribute to the reduction in chemical nitrogen usage.

Require incorporation and maintenance of clover (and mixed species) in all grass reseeds by 2022, facilitating a reduction in chemical nitrogen use.

Where appropriate, consider use of leguminous crops.

Prohibit the use of urea, replacing with a urease inhibitor treated urea product (protected urea*) by end of 2023.

Aim to have 65% of straight Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) sales as protected urea/protected nitrogen** by 2030. The action should have a linear uptake over the decade.

In order to achieve these targets, the fertiliser industry will need to work proactively with the agri-food sector. An information portal on protected nitrogen products should be established and maintained.

Animal Breeding

Genotype the entire national herd by 2030

In terms of achieving the overall genotyping objective, commence with all calves in priority categories of herds in 2021, e.g. herds in the Beef Data and Genomics (BDGP) programme. While this overall objective is ambitious, it is the single most important measure the industry can do to improve animal breeding on Irish farms and further enhance traceability.

Farmers should plan and transition away from the use of stock bulls for replacements in dairy herds by 2025. This will accelerate progress in the national EBI.

Explore opportunities to better integrate the dairy and beef sectors, focusing particularly on dairy calf to beef systems.

Increase the number of dairy herds in milk recording from the current level of 50% to 90% and suckler beef herds in beef weight recording from the current level of 30% to 70%.

Achieve targeted improvements in key metrics relating to age at slaughter and age at first calving for our national dairy and beef herds.

Maximising production of grazed grass

Develop national training and mentoring programs for grassland/pasture management on dairy and beef farms.

Roll out the Grass10 training to a greater cohort of beef and dairy farmers.

Recording of grass production on all farms above 100 livestock units or 130 kg Organic N per ha is required.

Animal Welfare

Further enhance animal health strategies to support climate ambitions and environmental sustainability through promotion of sustainable animal health and welfare practices and enhancing food safety and authenticity

Completion of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication by 2023.

Significantly reduce the prevalence of Bovine Tuberculosis in the national herd.

Increase the level of participation in the Irish Johne’s Control Programme (IJCP) by expanding this beyond dairy herds.

Develop a programme to reduce prevalence levels of Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR).

Targeted improvements in national somatic cell count over the next decade.

Continue to improve the welfare of the Irish herd, with particular emphasis on lameness in dairy herds.

Develop breeding programmes to take account of liver fluke, antimicrobial resistance, anthelmintic resistance, Johne’s disease, and IBR heritability, with a firm focus on animal welfare at all times, are required. This needs to be done with adaptation to a changing climate in firm focus.

Animal Feed

Reduce the crude protein content of livestock feeding stuffs to minimise ammonia loss

Reduce the average levels of crude protein in pig feeds to 16%

Apart from some limited situations where nutritional science indicates that animals have higher protein requirements, reduce the levels of crude protein in feeds for grazing ruminants to a maximum of 15%.

Where practical, feed manufacturers and co-operatives should increase the content of native grains and proteins in compound rations. Where feasible, these rations should be labelled accordingly.

Continue to invest in novel feed additives to reduce biogenic methane

The Department to support research into diet quality and use of novel feed additives in pasture based production systems to reduce methane emissions. Industry, along with the research community, need to commercialise the use of feed additives, while taking full account of their safety profile at all times.

Increase the proportion of home grown protein in livestock rations

The livestock sector in Ireland is over reliant on imported feed. The sector must take steps to increase the proportion of native grains and legumes in livestock rations. This will further strengthen the sustainability credentials of the Irish agri-food sector, creating a demand stimulus and contributing to the circularity of the agri-food sector.

Organics

Increase the current area under organic production to 350,0000ha by 2030

In line with the general direction of the EU Farm to Fork Strategy, develop the organic farming sector through enhanced marketing support to stimulate demand and increase appropriate targeted supports to facilitate conversion and maintenance of land under organic production.

Tillage

Increase the area under tillage production above the current area of 300,000 hectares by 2030, producing more native grown grains and legumes for the livestock industry, while further enhancing the environmental credentials of the sector

Encourage the use of winter grown cereals. Farmers growing spring cereals should consider the use of cover crops to increase nitrogen use efficiency at farm level.

Consider buffer strips to minimise the loss of soil organic matter through erosion, help retain soil, and potentially improve, soil carbon levels, reduce sediment loss, and increase biodiversity.

Where appropriate, consider using leguminous crops as a break crop to reduce the requirements for chemical nitrogen in a subsequent crop. In addition, these natively produced proteins will reduce the national feed import requirement.

Where practical, adopt minimum tillage on farms to protect soil carbon pools. Consideration should also be given to straw chopping and incorporation post harvest on a set area nationally. The Department will consider.

Explore opportunities to further develop markets for the higher value food and drinks sector e.g. Malting barley and rye for distilling, wheat and oats for milling, hemp for oil production.

Considerisation should be given to aligning the Irish Grain Assurance Scheme (IGAS) with Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance Schemes in order to encourage end users to source certified sustainable cereals.

Where practical, source organic manures for application to tillage land. Aim to have all organic manures applied to tillage land incorporated within 4 hours of application, to reduce ammonia losses and maximise the nitrogen replacement value of these manures.

Horticulture

Further enhance carbon credentials of the horticulture sector

Explore opportunities to expand and support domestic vegetable production. For example, in 2017, Ireland imported 72,000 tonnes of potatoes and 30,000 tonnes of carrots.

Further enhance and support the Producer Organisation model, giving growers greater leverage when dealing with the retail sector.

Consideration should be given to planting more fruit and nut trees (such as apples, hazels) within all agricultural enterprises. Expanding domestic fruit production would improve national food security and increase on farm carbon sequestration.

Forestry

Increase afforestation levels and maximise the contribution of existing forests to climate change mitigation and adaptation

Increase afforestation levels to 8,000 ha per year.

Encourage the planting of a range of different species to ensure forests are adaptive and resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Construct 125 km of new forest roads per year to facilitate the mobilisation of biomass and harvested wood products, encouraging the transition to a low carbon economy.

Increase the area of conifer and broadleaved planting nationally and encourage a mix of species to provide a range of multiple benefits such as timber, shelter, landscape and biodiversity.

Expand the areas of broadleaved and native woodland planted nationally through initiatives such as the; Native Woodland Scheme Woodland Environmental Fund Afforestation Scheme –broadleaved measures

Agro forestry

Continue to fund through the forestry programme the planting of woodlands of different sizes from 0.1 ha upwards to increase connectivity between hedgerows, larger woodlands and provide corridors for wildlife. All landowners should have the capacity to plant some of their farm with trees, from small corners, to shelters belts to larger more commercial size forests. This will be achieved by closer integration between the schemes under the next round of CAP and the next national Forestry Programme.

Examine publically owned lands to determine the availability of lands for afforestation.

Examine the potential for approximately 1,500 ha of native woodland afforestation on a small part of the industrial cutaway bogs to complement Bord na Mona’s rehabilitation strategy to provide a mosaic of freshwater and terrestrial habitats for biodiversity.

Encourage the diversification of different types of forestry systems such as agroforestry and continuous cover forestry.

Continue to fund knowledge transfer groups promoting sustainable forest management.

Protect, maintain and support the development of Ireland’s existing forest estate and reduce deforestation.

Examine new opportunities for the forestry sector through the replacement of unsustainable raw materials in construction and packaging with bio-based materials, polymers, fibres and composites and for providing more sustainable innovations in sectors such as forestry-based textiles, furniture and chemicals, and new business models based on the valuation of forestry ecosystem services.

Wetlands

Reduce the management intensity of at least 40,000ha of peat based agricultural soils to reduce CO2 loss

Indentify grasslands on carbon rich soils (and determine their drainage status) that are suitable for water table management to reduce carbon losses.

Implement a pilot scheme on reduced management intensity to serve as “proof of concept” for scaling up to a larger agri-environmental scheme.

Hedgerows

Protect, enhance, and increase the number of hedgerows on farms

Protect and enhance the current hedgerow resource on Irish farms by increased awareness of Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC).

The Department to collaborate with local authorities to revisit and complete the county-based hedgerow surveys.

Examine the scope to plant trees in conjunction with hedgerows to improve landscapes and shelter, particularly those farm holdings that have no trees currently planted.

Carbon Trading

Develop a pilot scheme in relation to on-farm carbon trading to reward farmers for the public goods they are providing

Many extensively stocked livestock farms on mineral soils, with extensive hedgerows, will have a very small carbon footprint. These farmers should be rewarded for the public goods they are providing as they align to Origin Green marketing credentials. This will incentivise these farmers to retain and protect these goods.

Work with other Member States and the European Commission to consider the development of a regulatory system for carbon farming which ensures a level playing field across the EU.

Bioenergy

Generate at least a 20% reduction in agricultural energy use by 2030 across all farms. In addition, generate at least 20% deployment of renewable energy technologies focusing primarily on energy intensive farming systems

Review the terms and conditions of all the Department’s programmes that support sustainable energy to maximise the uptake of energy efficiency and renewable energy deployment at farm-level.

Increase awareness of the benefits of energy efficiency and deployment of renewable technologies at farms working in partnership with Teagasc, SEAI and other key stakeholders.

Collaborate with the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) to ensure the enabling framework for microgeneration facilitatesopportunities for the agri-sector and rural communities to contribute to decarbonisation of the economy and society.

Funding

Review the Rural Development Programme (2014-2020) and consider national fiscal policy instruments to ensure further supports for our climate targets

Review of all current RDP Schemes in 2021 in order to increase environmental and climate ambition to support the actions outlined in this roadmap.

Consider further national fiscal policy instruments to support the actions in this roadmap.

Just Transition