Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers hit with radical targets in Government's new climate action roadmap

  • Prohibit the use of urea by 2023
  • Target of 90% low emission slurry spreading by 2027
  • Transition away from the use of stock bulls for replacements in dairy herds
  • Increase area under organic production to 350,0000ha
Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Radical new climate action targets announced by the Government will slash fertiliser use on farms, reduce imported feed, increase afforestation and ramp up organic production.

The targets are contained in the National ‘Climate & Air Roadmap’ for the Agriculture Sector entitled Ag Climatise launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue today.

The roadmap includes 29 actions with specific and challenging targets aimed at reducing the environmental footprint and further building on the strong credentials of Irish Agriculture.

Privacy