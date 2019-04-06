Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 6 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers 'frustrated' by delays in renewable energy scheme

Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist at Teagasc
Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist at Teagasc
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Delays in the opening of the second phase of the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) is creating frustrations for pig and poultry farmers who want to invest in the scheme.

CEO of the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) Sean Finan has said that an installation grant was introduced under the scheme in 2018, however, the vital second phase of the scheme has still not been introduced.

He said this was despite a commitment from the government that it would be launched in late 2018 or early 2019. The second part involves an operational support for biomass boilers and anaerobic digestion heating systems.

"It's causing a lot of frustration and stagnation," said Mr Finan. "It would make more sense to introduce a scheme rather than pay fines for missing renewable heat targets for 2020."

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment stated that a formal State aid notification to the European Commission has been "submitted and it is intended to open the second phase of the SSRH for applications in the first half of this year, subject to the State aid process."

Meanwhile, over 92 applications have been lodged for the new grant scheme to install energy efficient dairy technologies on farms.

The average spend on the applications lodged with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) was €12,500, when the grant scheme closed for new applications on Friday. It's estimated that the average grant will be €5,000 with the 40pc grant payable.

Barry Caslin, Teagasc energy and rural development specialist, said they were pleased with the level of response in a short timeframe since the scheme was launched in February.

Also Read

Grants of up to 40pc were offered for replacement of variable speed drive (VSD) and vacuum units, plus VSD and milk pump systems.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

File photo

Pesticide detections in water on the rise in some counties
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Significant changes in how we produce food required - Varadkar
A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Met Éireann warns of 'raw' weather conditions as temperatures to...
Stock photo

Teachers to tell children to eat less meat in controversial climate change...

Mercury plummets as polar blast brings in more snow and sleet

Spring is starting earlier because of climate change, landmark 50-year...
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Frosty start to April as temperatures plunge to -1C


Top Stories

Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Brexit: Northern farmers call for MPs to unite to avoid EU crash-out
Paying in advance farmers can save €500 on 50 acres of silage

Cutting costs - Have you worked out how much your pit silage is going to cost...
Stock picture

Calls for Government to review resource pack that tells children to eat...

'Huge' local interest sees Model farm sell for €2.8m

Ploughing champion family still coming to terms with loss of son in tragic farming...
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: 'We are ringing the changes on our fertiliser strategy'
Claire Duffy leading a twin ewe to grass on the Duffy farm in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal

Lambing season goes into overdrive in north Donegal