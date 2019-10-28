Farmers feel scapegoated in climate blame game

IFA President Joe Healy has said its time to stop scapegoating farmers for climate inaction, despite EPA figures this week showing emissions continuing to rise.

IFA President Joe Healy has said its time to stop scapegoating farmers for climate inaction, despite EPA figures this week showing emissions continuing to rise.

Agriculture emissions increased by 1.9pc in 2018 on the back of higher dairy cow numbers.

The EPA said while agricultural production has gained some efficiency over this period, these gains will not be sufficient to deliver overall emission reductions.

However, Joe Healy said lazy analysis points to the largest proportion of climate emissions coming from agriculture.

"There's no science here; it simply reflects the importance of the agri-food sector to the national economy as our largest indigenous industry. Unlike other European countries, Ireland does not have large scale industrial or manufacturing sectors," he said.

Healy said farmers development plans were stifled between 1984 and 2015 until the EU milk quota system was removed and he stressed that the increase in output since 2015 has been important for farmers and their families.

"It has improved their economic sustainability as well as the social and economic sustainability of rural areas. Farming has also led a resource-efficient development of the sector," he said.

He claimed that since 1990 agricultural output has grown by over 40pc, while our emissions have marginally increased by 1pc.

Healy also said that farmers are not getting sufficient credit for the carbon they were sequestering through hedgerows and grasslands. "This is a point of real frustration for farmers. We should be able to calculate the net emissions from farming, giving credit for the carbon farmers are taking out of the atmosphere," he said.

Reckless

An Taisce has described policy decisions to rapidly expand the dairy sector as reckless, with dairy cow numbers rising 2.7% last year and by 27pc since the removal of milk quotas in 2015.

This is driven, it claimed by the ongoing, but often ignored, nitrogen crisis in Ireland, with an increase of 10pc in nitrogen fertilisers last year alone (up 38pc in total since 2012).

An Taisce said any claimed (and marginal) efficiency gains in this sector had been overwhelmed by soaring dairy output, with major increases not just in emissions but also in air and water pollution.

It has called for an immediate cap on chemical inputs, and imported animal feeds as essential to arrest emission increases.

Online Editors