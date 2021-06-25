Farmers fed up with ‘Punch and Judy’ rows on climate

One of the main farming bodies has welcomed a move by climate campaigners to protest for farmers, saying it was sick of the sides being used as a Punch and Judy show.

The ICMSA said farmers and environmentalists were being pitted against each other in a way that avoided the real issues and did nothing for climate or the environment.

“It bogs the debate down in this farmer-versus-environmentalist Punch and Judy show,” said Pat McCormack, the body’s president.

The ICMSA represents family-run farms and was responding to a planned Extinction Rebellion protest at the Department of Agriculture today.

The activists’ group is calling for reform of the farm payments system operated under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy which effectively penalises farmers who choose sustainable methods over intensive production.

In a ‘Dear Farmer’ campaign running on social media, the group has written an open letter to farmers, stressing their shared concerns.

The letter acknowledges that blunt climate action measures will affect farmers’ livelihoods and calls for a just transition for those who have to reduce their dairy and livestock herds.

Mr McCormack said his welcome for the campaign was cautious but it had the potential to be “a giant step forward" in establishing common ground.

He said too often farmers were portrayed as “panto baddies” when cheap food policies were the real problem.

“The retailers benefit, the consumers benefit, and the politicians benefit from the popularity of cheap food,” he said.

“The losers have been the farmers, farming communities and the environment.

“If the ‘Dear Farmer’ campaign signals the acceptance of that reality by environmental activists then ICMSA will feel that a huge step forward has been taken.”