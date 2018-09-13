Farm Ireland
Farmers encouraged to recycle used tyres at new bring centres

The Government is making €700,000 available to remove stockpiles of tyres from farms.

The collection dates for the removal of the stockpiles have now been announced.

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG), the national farm plastics recycling compliance scheme, has agreed to undertake the removal of tyres from farms through four (4) bring centre collection points beginning later this month.

The collections, represent a good geographical spread:

  • Cootehill Mart, Co. Cavan on Saturday 29th September 9.00a.m. to 5.00p.m
  • New Ross Mart, Co. Wexford on Tuesday 9th October
  • Athenry Mart, Co. Galway on Saturday 13th October
  • Gort Drum Mines, Monard, Co. Tipperary on Saturday 20th October 2018

If there is sufficient funding remaining following these collections further bring centres may be announced.

Denis Naughten, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment  has said the new structures for tyres and waste tyres have been working extremely well since their introduction and my announcement today is a show of continued support for them.

"The funding will give farmers an opportunity to remove unwanted tyres from their farms and they can be assured that these tyres will be treated in an environmentally sound manner. The vast majority of tyres collected will be recycled in Ireland which will support Irish jobs and the Circular Economy,” said Minister Naughten.

