Farmers call for ESB to repurpose closed peat-fired power stations as anaerobic digestion plants

Farmers have called on ESB to repurpose its closed peat-fired power stations as anaerobic digestion plants to bolster electricity supplies and farm incomes.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack says the state-owned utility company should conduct a feasibility study on the proposition, while local farmers say they would support a biodigester pilot project in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly or Lanesborough, Co Longford.

It comes as Just Transition commissioner Kieran Mulvey has warned that the country’s plan for electricity supply “is not absolutely clear”.

Mr McCormack said: “We want a proper feasibility study done on this idea.

“We won’t be fobbed off by a junior executive or junior engineer taking the usual approach where they tell us why something can’t be done.

“If we’re to have any chance of hitting the emissions reductions, then everyone, including ESB, must take a different approach and start looking positively at ideas like this.

“Farmers are being told to look at every aspect of how we have done things and embrace change. The very same attitude must be shown by huge operations like ESB.”

Tullamore dairy farmer and ICMSA representative Pat O’Brien added: “The plants are ideally placed; there wouldn’t be a problem connecting to the grid because everything is set up, the roads are decent.

“ESB could do a pilot scheme in Shannonbridge or Longford funded through the Just Transition.”

Portarlington beef farmer and Fianna Fáil councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick said it could provide an alternative income for farmers.

“The digestate that comes back out could be used as a fertiliser — it’s a circular economy.”

Yet Mr Mulvey said ESB has different plans for the closed €450m plants.

“These include battery storage location and facility,” he said. “I don’t get the impression there is appetite to develop them for anything other than their stated plans.”

He warned of “a lack of joined up thinking” on looming electricity demand.

“Given everything that’s going on in terms of EirGrid capacity, renewable energy capacity and utilisation of wind and solar power, our plans on energy are not absolutely clear,” he said.

“I don’t think there is sufficient joined-up thinking between all essential parties as to what our electricity needs will be in the immediate and next few years and where our long-term energy supply is going to come from.”