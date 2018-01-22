Farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues
Roads throughout Galway are flooded after heavy rainfall yesterday and farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues
Don't leave the brolly at home just yet - the rain that has drenched the country throughout the weekend is set to persist.
However, temperatures are at last on the up again, according to Met Éireann, with highs predicted of 11C today.
Motorists faced traffic chaos nationally yesterday with spot flooding hitting Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Sligo, Dublin and Wicklow.
Parts of Co Laois were on high alert for flooding last night. Thousands of sandbags were distributed to homes and businesses in Mountmellick over fears the Barrow and Owenass rivers may burst their banks.
The Coast Road in Oranmore, Co Galway, flooded in several places, while the N59 was also severely flooded, along with other major arteries.
The R503 Newport to Limerick road was closed between Newport and the M7 at J28 due to flooding.
Meanwhile, the Malahide-Clongriffin Road in Co Dublin was also closed between Malahide and Moyne Road junction after it was flooded.