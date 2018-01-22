Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 22 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues

Roads throughout Galway are flooded after heavy rainfall yesterday and farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues Photo: Hany Marzouk
Roads throughout Galway are flooded after heavy rainfall yesterday and farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues Photo: Hany Marzouk

Laura Lynott

Roads throughout Galway are flooded after heavy rainfall yesterday and farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues

Don't leave the brolly at home just yet - the rain that has drenched the country throughout the weekend is set to persist.

However, temperatures are at last on the up again, according to Met Éireann, with highs predicted of 11C today.

Motorists faced traffic chaos nationally yesterday with spot flooding hitting Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Sligo, Dublin and Wicklow.

Parts of Co Laois were on high alert for flooding last night. Thousands of sandbags were distributed to homes and businesses in Mountmellick over fears the Barrow and Owenass rivers may burst their banks.

The Coast Road in Oranmore, Co Galway, flooded in several places, while the N59 was also severely flooded, along with other major arteries.

The R503 Newport to Limerick road was closed between Newport and the M7 at J28 due to flooding.

Meanwhile, the Malahide-Clongriffin Road in Co Dublin was also closed between Malahide and Moyne Road junction after it was flooded.

Also Read

After the deluge, the welcome news is that showers will be lighter today and most of the day will be drier, with mild temperatures for this time of year.

Ireland dodged the extreme cold that hit the UK - which experienced its chilliest night in nearly two years. Temperatures plummeted overnight into Sunday, with a low of -13.5C recorded in the Scottish village of Dalwhinnie. The extreme weather also prompted a series of flood warnings across the UK.

Back at home, scattered showers will remain throughout tomorrow, mainly affecting the northwest of the country.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 12C. By tomorrow night, the rain and wind will be back with a vengeance.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the mercury will dip a little again to lows of 6C - but we aren't yet returning to minus figures just yet.

Low cloud and drizzle will feed into the Atlantic coasts later in the evening before spreading.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Harvesting can eat up a substantial chunk of the intial returns from forestry

Forestry targets are doomed to failure if farmers' concerns are not addressed
Farmers rush to transplant paddy on a flooded field amid heavy rainfall in Zhuzhou, Hunan province, China, July 24, 2015. Photo: Reuters

China to create new forests covering area size of Ireland
Forestry planting by non-farming investors is on the rise

Fears trees will replace population in Leitrim
Stock image

'National guidelines needed for solar farm projects'
Ferrying neighbours through the floods at Mukanagh, Athlone in 2015. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?
Abraham Kingston

‘Being part of a co-op is worth a lot to us’
Forestry planting by non-farming investors is on the rise

Lack of forest planting may scupper our hopes of hitting climate change...


Top Stories

Stock picture

Teenager dies in tragic farming accident
Display at the FCI conference at the National Show Centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Machinery's cream of the crop - highlights from the recent 2018 FCI Confex at the...
Sarah McElligott, South West Limousin Club accepting the O'Grady Memorial Shield for the overall award in the Limousin Carcass Competition at Ashbourne Meats, Roscrea on behalf of Timothy Corridon, Fedamore, Co Limerick, from John O'Grady with Joe Healy, IFA President, Thomas O'Grady and Paul Sykes, Secretary, Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

A cow from the prolific Roundhill herd was the overall winner at national...

Farm ministers call for more welfare for animals
Former Kerry footballer Liam O'Flaherty pictured on his farm in Liselton, North Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle

'Milking cows can be very antisocial' - former Kerry footballer on how...
'If you are too afraid to enter the land alone as a result of the dogs you should certainly speak to the Gardai about it and discuss making a complaint'

Woof justice - Landowners hold all the aces in cases of illegal hunting and...
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable