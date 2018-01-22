Farmers are on standby to face more problems as rain continues

Don't leave the brolly at home just yet - the rain that has drenched the country throughout the weekend is set to persist.

However, temperatures are at last on the up again, according to Met Éireann, with highs predicted of 11C today.

Parts of Co Laois were on high alert for flooding last night. Thousands of sandbags were distributed to homes and businesses in Mountmellick over fears the Barrow and Owenass rivers may burst their banks.

The Coast Road in Oranmore, Co Galway, flooded in several places, while the N59 was also severely flooded, along with other major arteries.