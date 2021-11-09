Farmer data ‘imperative’ in cutting emissions

It will be “imperative” that farmers allow data on their emission-cutting farm activities to be “indirectly shared” with the EPA over the coming years, says economist Kevin Hanrahan.

The head of Teagasc’s Rural Economy and Development Programme and co-author of the Teagasc note on the carbon budgets, says the sharing of information is “the only way” the sector will get credit for incorporating new mitigation measures into production systems.

He says refusal to do so would result in difficult policy constraints on the sector.

“All actions in the Climate Action Plan and MACC reports, be it use of 3-NOP, changing compound fertiliser or enhanced weathering by applying basalt… only matter if they get into the EPA inventory,” Mr Hanrahan said.

“The industry must have evidence to present to the EPA to prove that ‘yes, farmers are using protected urea’, ‘yes, they are using 3-NOP’, ‘yes, they’ve reduced the finishing times’.

Verification

“There must be measurement, reporting and verification to get into the inventories.”

Mr Hanrahan pointed to reduced finishing time for cattle and

slurry spreading with LESS as examples.

“The farmer would need to tell someone in a robust, statistically meaningful way, for example Bord Bia survey or National Farm Survey, about what method they are using to spread their slurry,” he said.

“Once that data is gathered, we can do the science to measure the difference it makes to emissions of nitrous oxide or methane, and then go to the EPA with the evidence to persuade them to adjust the emissions factor associated with those activities.

“It will be a waste of time if farmers do the actions and don’t share their data.

“That would mean we’re reducing emissions, but it’s not being counted. If it’s not in the inventory, it might as well not happen and there will be a response.

“There is an imperative to do the actions, but also ensure they’re measured so we can show the world, the EPA, the environmentalists and all other people that this stuff is actually happening, it is real, and it has to be accounted for.”