Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 10 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Farm groups must fight for better prices rather than getting upset about what we tell kids to eat'- An Taisce

Stock picture
Stock picture
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

An Taisce has insisted that it is not promoting veganism and that farm organisations would be "better off" focusing on fighting for better factory prices for their members than getting upset about what it is advising children to eat.

An Taisce came under fire last week when the IFA claimed its Green Schools resource pack was promoting veganism by encouraging children to engage in 'Meatless Mondays'.

Public Affairs Officer for An Taisce Charles Stanley Smith said that it is “untrue” that the trust is promoting a vegan diet but that it will not apologise for giving climate advice to second level students.

“I’m not a vegan. I will never be a vegan. I don’t know how somebody has got this idea that we’re promoting veganism. There was a pack of cards produced and the ideas came from kids themselves as to how climate change can be dealt with and this was one of the suggestions,” Mr Stanley Smith told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture’s meeting on the Future of the Beef sector yesterday.

“This is being over made in to fact that we are promoting veganism and it is untrue and I certainly will never promote veganism myself. I have been a meat eater for a long time and I understand the quality of Irish beef and am fully behind it and I would promote Irish beef.

“We feel the members of the agriculture groups would be better off fighting for their members for better prices against the retailers and the factories rather than them getting themselves upset about the fact that we are telling students to think about what they eat.”

An Taisce’s Ian Lumley added that the Food Wise 2025 document sets Ireland on a wholly unsustainable pathway, and that “despite the hysterical overreaction of agri lobbyists" meat consumption does need to be reduced.

“We need to reduce the amount of meat in our diets in order to have enough food in the world to feed everyone, while limiting the impacts of climate change. Beef in turn is the meat that is least efficient in terms of converting primary energy into food for humans,” said Mr Lumley.

Also Read

Mr Lumley explained that a transition towards low-input land-use including more tillage, horticulture, agroforestry and permanent woodland as well as energy crops is needed.

“This option would offer farmers a positive and genuinely “climate-smart” future, and would likely increase rural employment and resilience.”

He remarked that Ireland imported over four million tonnes of animal feedstuffs in 2018 and that the 2018 fodder crisis showed the extreme vulnerability of intensive beef and dairy production to climate-driven weather extremes.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Over one-third of the emissions savings from Teagasc emissions mitigation roadmap for agriculture recently endorsed by the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, would come from increased afforestation.

'Farmers in every county should be obliged to consider tree planting' -...
Emissions from dairy farms continue to rise as the sector expands

Agriculture sector needs a step change on emissions
Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

Varadkar calls for 'many more' green measures in CAP reform
Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist at Teagasc

Farmers 'frustrated' by delays in renewable energy scheme
File photo

Pesticide detections in water on the rise in some counties
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Significant changes in how we produce food required - Varadkar
A walker enjoys the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Met Éireann warns of 'raw' weather conditions as temperatures to...


Top Stories

The ICSA estimates that Brexit is costing beef farmers up to €3.7m per week

Fears of sterling collapse as the Brexit endgame looms
A tractor was also used. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Border farmers asked to secure equipment due to ATM thefts
The acreage of farmland for sale remains very small

Land prices hit €23,000 per acre but supply remains stagnant
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The politicians tell us they 'have our back' but where is the...
Tom Phelan

'Going organic suits my land base and the cow numbers suit a robot'
Donald Trump said the EU ‘has taken advantage of the US on trade for many years’ (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Dairy industry in the firing line as Trump threatens tariffs on €9.7 billion of EU...
Charolais Heifer, Weight 505Kgs made 1,170 at last week's Ballymahon Mart. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

High kill figure means processors hold all the aces