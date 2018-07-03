Extreme fire warning extended: Authorities say 'strong correlation' between fire activity and illegal dumping

Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, high temperatures and effective drought conditions, the Forest Service has said an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.

Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, high temperatures and effective drought conditions, the Forest Service has said an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.

It says this risk is further compounded by higher ignitions risks associated with increased human activity on high fire risk land types associated with current weather.

Department of Agriculture advise at this point that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.

Extreme caution is again advised with respect to hay making and the use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation in current conditions.

Gorse fire in Howth, county Dublin (Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade)

The Department has also said that there appears to be a strong correlation between fire activity and illegal dumping and other illegal activities on public lands in recent days and an increased vigilance by land managers and landowners is advised.

The issue of Condition Red Extreme fire risk warnings is a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients should take immediate action to protect resources and property.

Such action may involve the mobilisation, assembly and prepositioning of resources such as water tankers, machinery, personnel and air support in high risk areas.

Contracted Air Support should now be notified for immediate readiness when required.