An invasive species of worm has arrived in Ireland and is feasting on a vitally important part of our ecosystem.

Experts warn Kiwi invader feasting on farming ecosystem could potentially cause damage costing millions of euro

Earthworms are a favourite snack of the New Zealand flatworm which is already rampant in Northern Ireland and is slowly making its way south.

Experts have warned the Kiwi invader could potentially cause damage costing millions of euro to nutrient-rich soils. During Invasive Species Week 2018, experts at Biodiversity Ireland asked members of the public to report any possible sightings of this invasive species.

"The New Zealand flatworm can be easily identified as it cannot burrow into soil like the earthworms and lives above ground," said Colette O'Flynn of Biodiversity Ireland. "It has a slimy appearance with a very flat body, non-segmented and pointed at both ends. Its eggs are small and black and look like broken-up blackberries.