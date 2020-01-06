European probe looms into turf-cutting here on protected bogs


Stock Image: Getty Images
Stock Image: Getty Images

Caroline O'Doherty

The European Commission has been asked to investigate turf-cutting on protected bogs after the Government's own reports admitted the practice was continuing.

A complaint sent to the commission in recent days cites the country's official Habitats Assessment Report, which found turf-cutting was continuing at 22 raised bogs designated Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) and six that are Natural Heritage Areas.

It also includes social media posts from recent months where turf-cutters boasted of cutting at 53 protected bogs.

Reference is also made to information supplied by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to the Peatlands Council that 282 individual plots within peatland SACs were cut during 2019.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), which lodged the complaint, also raised concerns about remarks by Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan last November in which she said she might seek exemptions to continue cutting at 14 protected sites.

"This proposal is astonishing from a government that is supposed to be addressing climate change across all departments, without even considering the impact on Ireland's dwindling biodiversity," the FIE said.

Turf is a fossil fuel and its burning needs to stop under climate action measures, while the bogs need to be preserved and rehabilitated to naturally preserve carbon rich materials and prevent emissions from entering the atmosphere.

The department said it did not comment on third party correspondence with the commission.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

It is the second time the FIE has brought the complaint to the commission. A previous investigation was closed in 2013 after assurances were received that action was being taken to stop cutting.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

Expensive error: Diggers clear the bog and trees to build dams after the landslide during the construction of Derrybrien wind farm in 2003. Photo: Andrew Downes

€5m fine for wind farm disaster to double with €15,000 a day penalties
A scientist at Rothamsted Research holds a glass bottle with soil sample dating back to October 1846 in Harpenden in southeast England, September 12, 2019. THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION/Thin Lei Win

Digging up the dirt - could soil contain the answer to food shortages?
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Fine Gael in push for Ireland to follow New Zealand model on agriculture...
Leo Varadkar. Photo: INM

Taoiseach pledges to double wind and solar power by 2030
Stock image

It’s time to go Dutch and make our forestry about more than just wood
EXPANSION: More mountain biking trails are planned. Stock picture

Ireland to become mountain bike haven under Coillte plan
Stock image

Managing your farmyard to avoid pollution at winter


Top Stories

Photo: Alf Harvey.

Spiralling insurance costs could lead to mart closures
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, centre, tours a burnt-out farm near the Victorian town of Sarsfield on Friday (James Ross/Pool Photo/AP)

Australian fires hit key dairy regions, adding to woes from drought
The UK is a vital market — now under threat due to Brexit — for Irish cheddar exports

Brexit and green issues conspire to grate on Ireland's dairy sector
Frozen corn is seen on a farm near East Grand Forks, Minnesota, U.S., November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

US farmers see another bleak year despite trade deal
New direction: Eamon Corley chairman of the Emerald Isle producers group pictured on his farm outside Navan, County Meath. Photo: Barry Cronin

Beef Plan steps down national committee amid 'alleged serious disciplinary issues'

Dog owners urged to keep tabs on pets following attacks on sheep
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry begins 2020 asking what might have been after DuPont failure