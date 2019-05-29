An Taisce has said the EU would be right to revoke Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

'EU would be right to revoke Ireland’s nitrates derogation' - An Taisce

In a heavily critical submission on the Department of Agriculture's review of the Derogation it has claimed that the derogation is propping up what it described as an 'unsustainable and environmentally damaging' Foodwise 2025 strategy.

It also claimed that intensive agriculture was putting Ireland in breach of multiple EU and international laws and agreements, and also said that it is one of the root causes of our recently declared climate and biodiversity emergency.

It went on to say that without drastic measures to reduce the pollution and ecological damage caused by the intensification of bovine farming on both derogation and non-derogation farms the future of Ireland’s nitrates derogation hangs in the balance.

Dr. Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce said sustainable intensification in an oxymoron.

"Herd reduction and agricultural diversification, as recommended in the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action (JOCCA) report, are the only way to protect the environment and avert climate breakdown in any meaningful way.

"Intensive bovine agriculture is the leading cause of water pollution, habitat and species loss, and ammonia and GHG emissions.

"The data prove that this intensive agricultural model is environmentally unsustainable, whatever way you look at it, and it will ultimately be the death knell for Irish habitats and wildlife," she said.