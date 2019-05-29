'EU would be right to revoke Ireland’s nitrates derogation' - An Taisce

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

An Taisce has said the EU would be right to revoke Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

In a heavily critical submission on the Department of Agriculture's review of the Derogation it has claimed that the derogation is propping up what it described as an 'unsustainable and environmentally damaging' Foodwise 2025 strategy.

It also claimed that intensive agriculture was putting Ireland in breach of multiple EU and international laws and agreements, and also said that it is one of the root causes of our recently declared climate and biodiversity emergency.

It went on to say that without drastic measures to reduce the pollution and ecological damage caused by the intensification of bovine farming on both derogation and non-derogation farms the future of Ireland’s nitrates derogation hangs in the balance.

Dr. Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce said sustainable intensification in an oxymoron.

"Herd reduction and agricultural diversification, as recommended in the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action (JOCCA) report, are the only way to protect the environment and avert climate breakdown in any meaningful way.

"Intensive bovine agriculture is the leading cause of water pollution, habitat and species loss, and ammonia and GHG emissions.

"The data prove that this intensive agricultural model is environmentally unsustainable, whatever way you look at it, and it will ultimately be the death knell for Irish habitats and wildlife," she said.

Also Read

"Given our environmental record, I believe the EU would be right to revoke Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

"How could they continue to sanction this breakneck pace of agricultural intensification once they see the resultant destruction of our wildlife, our waters and our climate," she asked.

The Department of Agriculture has just completed a public consultation on their nitrates derogation, as part of a review process.

IFA President Joe Healy said, the Department of Agriculture’s early mid-term review of the Nitrates derogation provides a real opportunity to support the sustainable development of a cohort of farmers who he said contribute over €900m in agricultural output in every county in Ireland and are a cornerstone of the future development of the sector.

  The Association has also strongly rejected proposals by the Department of Agriculture to classify farms that are stocked at 1.5 dairy cows/ha as ‘intensive’, describing it as “an incorrect and deeply unfair perception of our family-owned and operated, grass-based farms, at a time of unprecedented and extraordinarily aggressive social media driven scrutiny of farming and food production systems”.

Thomas Cooney added, “Farmers are fully engaged in positive water, air and climate action, with farmers in derogation using resources such as phosphorous with increased efficiency. All of this action is contributing to falling emissions intensity in our livestock sector, strong demand for access to air quality improvement schemes such as LESS; as well as climate, biodiversity and water improvement schemes, such as GLAS”.

IFA has called on the Department of Agriculture to introduce a Sustainability Development Programme to support improved efficiency and to continue to reduce the environmental footprint of the sector.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney called for the following measures:

  • Implementation of the Teagasc climate roadmap.
  • Increased funding and removal of VAT for low emissions slurry spreading equipment.
  • Supports for greater use of protected urea, lime, slurry additives and soil aeration technologies.
  • Support for anaerobic digestion and on-farm renewables.
  • Full recognition of the carbon sinks from forests, permanent pastures and hedgerows.
  • Greater use of organic manures on farms.

Online Editors





More Forestry & Enviro

Forestry

Irish forest cover at its highest level in 350 years
Stock image

Plea issued to farmers after weedkiller is discovered in water supply
Stock photo

Appeal to farmers after weedkiller detected in drinking water in Mayo
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Green wave: farmers in firing line of climate policy
Gresham House, which is now managing 10,000 acres of forest here, plans to open an Irish office

UK asset manager plans to build on Irish forestry deal
Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy

'If Brexit hadn't happened the only thing we would be talking about is...

EU auditors to visit Ireland over biodiversity in farming


Top Stories

Challenge: Phil Hogan could go in interests of gender balance. Picture: Mary Browne

Gender threat to Hogan's EU job but McGuinness in line for key role
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

FF Farm Safety Agency Bill progresses in Seanad
Tommy Kielty ( left) from Culfadda, Co. Sligo pictured with his neighbour Joe Hannon. Tommy was disappointed with the price for his heavier sheep, lot 25; 9 lambs, 53kg average weight, fetched 115 each. Photo Brian Farrell

Department needs to carry costs of electronic tagging, warn sheep...
The gang struck in the early hours at a farm at Oram.

'€30,000 drove out the gate that night' - Border farmer on cattle raid
Suckler cows

'We'd love to see farmers get better price from factories' - Teagasc

Speculation land-buying spree by stud farms over as Tipp farms fail to hit...
Converted: Fergal Byrne switched to organic farming five years ago and says it’s been the best decision of his farming career

'I had to change - the way I was farming was simply not sustainable'