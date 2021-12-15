Farming

EU to set up scheme to encourage CO2 removal from atmosphere

Kate Abnett

European Union policymakers said on Wednesday they will create a system to certify carbon removals next year, as a step towards establishing a regulated EU market to trade them and provide a financial incentive to store CO2.

Direct air capture and other technologies suck in air and use chemical reactions to extract carbon dioxide that can then be placed in long-term storage, while trees, soil and wetlands provide natural ways to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

