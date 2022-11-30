EU outlines proposals for certifying carbon farming

The European Union set out plans on Wednesday to certify removals of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere such as via carbon farming.

The European Commission proposal, if approved by EU countries and lawmakers, would lay the groundwork for a government-approved certificate for carbon removals.

Removals include carbon held in soils and forests, or CO2 sucked out of the air by technologies and stored underground or in construction materials.

While some voluntary certification schemes already exist, allowing project developers to sell carbon removals credits to companies seeking to offset their emissions, Brussels wants to create a more widely used and trusted standard.

Brussels said it will now develop laws containing detailed criteria for specific types of removals, for example farming methods that suck CO2 into natural ecosystems.

The Commission is proposing a first EU-wide voluntary certification framework for carbon removals.

Today's proposal lays down requirements for the third-party verification and certification of carbon removals, the management of certification schemes, and the functioning of registries.

Specifically, carbon removal activities need to meet four criteria:

Quantification: carbon removal activities must be measured in an accurate way and deliver unambiguous carbon removal benefits. The additional carbon removals generated by an activity (in comparison to a baseline) should outweigh any greenhouse gas emissions that were produced as a consequence of the implementation of the activity over its whole lifecycle. The 'net carbon removal benefit' should be quantified in a robust and accurate way.

Additionality: carbon removal activities must go beyond standard practices and what is required by law. The preferred way to prove additionality is to set a "standardised" baseline that accurately reflects the standard practices and the regulatory and market conditions in which the activity takes place. A standardised baseline facilitates a cost-effective and objective demonstration of additionality, and also has the advantage of recognising the early efforts of land managers and industries that already engaged in carbon removal activities in the past. In order to ensure ambition over time, the standardised baseline should be periodically updated.

Long-term storage: carbon removal activities must ensure that the carbon removed is stored for as long as possible and the risk of release of carbon should be minimised. The certificates will clearly account for the duration of carbon storage, and distinguish permanent storage from temporary storage.

SustainabilIty: carbon removal activities must have a neutral impact on, or generate a co-benefit for, other environmental objectives such as biodiversity, climate change adaptation, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, zero pollution or the circular economy. For instance, industrial solutions such as BECCS must not lead to unsustainable demand of biomass. The Commission will prioritise the development of tailored certification methodologies on carbon farming activities that provide significant co-benefits for biodiversity. At the same time, practices, such as forest monocultures, that produce harmful effects for biodiversity should not be eligible for certification.

Carbon Farming

The Commission said carbon farming includes those farming practices that remove CO2 from the atmosphere and contribute to the climate neutrality objective.

An illustrative example it said was the rewetting of peatlands: raising their water table has multiple benefits as it contributes to reducing CO2 emissions, preserving biodiversity, providing ecosystem services linked to water purification and helping flood control and drought prevention, whereas trade-offs resulting from the loss of agricultural land could be addressed through support for paludiculture (farming under wet conditions).

Other examples of carbon farming practices it said include:

Afforestation and reforestation that respect ecological principles favourable to biodiversity and enhanced sustainable forest management including biodiversity-friendly practices and adaptation of forests to climate change

Agroforestry and other forms of mixed farming combining woody vegetation (trees or shrubs) with crop and/or animal production systems on the same land;

Use of catch crops, cover crops, conservation tillage and increasing landscape features: protecting soils, reducing soil loss by erosion and enhancing soil organic carbon on degraded arable land;

Targeted conversion of cropland to fallow or of set-aside areas to permanent grassland.

With certification in line with today's proposal, the Commission said carbon farming could offer a new source of income to farmers.

Use of carbon credits

The Commission said carbon removal certificates can be used for result-based rewards by private or public sources. It outlined several examples including:

Food companies can reward farmers for higher carbon removals that result from more carbon storage in soils or other climate-friendly practices such as agroforestry. While farmers will benefit from additional income, food companies can credibly document their carbon footprint. It will be easier for consumers and investors to compare the food companies' climate claims thanks to harmonised certification rules.

Public authorities or private investors that want to finance innovative carbon removal projects or procure carbon removals – e.g. through reverse public auctions or advance market commitments – can use the certification rules to better compare the offers and reward the projects based on the amount of the certified removals.

Regional authorities can finance the establishment or enlargement of nature parks through the sale of carbon removal certificates, monetising both the climate and biodiversity benefits.

The U.N. climate science panel has said scaling up CO2 removals is "unavoidable" if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5C. But removals remain controversial, and have been criticised by campaigners as a way for companies to avoid cutting their emissions, while buying CO2 removal credits or investing in technologies that promise to remove CO2 in future.

Wijnand Stoefs, carbon removals lead at campaign group Carbon Market Watch, said the EU proposal was a "necessary first step" but left many questions unanswered - including how certified removals will eventually be integrated into governments' climate targets.

"We don't know where these things end up," he said. "[The proposal] doesn't really give us the details on how this will look - what the governance framework, institutional framework actually looks like."

Additional reporting Reuters