EU outlines proposals for certifying carbon farming

The European Union set out plans on Wednesday to certify removals of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere such as via carbon farming.
The European Commission proposal, if approved by EU countries and lawmakers, would lay the groundwork for a government-approved certificate for carbon removals.
Removals include carbon held in soils and forests, or CO2 sucked out of the air by technologies and stored underground or in construction materials.
While some voluntary certification schemes already exist, allowing project developers to sell carbon removals credits to companies seeking to offset their emissions, Brussels wants to create a more widely used and trusted standard.
Brussels said it will now develop laws containing detailed criteria for specific types of removals, for example farming methods that suck CO2 into natural ecosystems.
The Commission is proposing a first EU-wide voluntary certification framework for carbon removals.
Today's proposal lays down requirements for the third-party verification and certification of carbon removals, the management of certification schemes, and the functioning of registries.
Specifically, carbon removal activities need to meet four criteria:
Carbon Farming
The Commission said carbon farming includes those farming practices that remove CO2 from the atmosphere and contribute to the climate neutrality objective.
An illustrative example it said was the rewetting of peatlands: raising their water table has multiple benefits as it contributes to reducing CO2 emissions, preserving biodiversity, providing ecosystem services linked to water purification and helping flood control and drought prevention, whereas trade-offs resulting from the loss of agricultural land could be addressed through support for paludiculture (farming under wet conditions).
Other examples of carbon farming practices it said include:
With certification in line with today's proposal, the Commission said carbon farming could offer a new source of income to farmers.
Use of carbon credits
The Commission said carbon removal certificates can be used for result-based rewards by private or public sources. It outlined several examples including:
Food companies can reward farmers for higher carbon removals that result from more carbon storage in soils or other climate-friendly practices such as agroforestry. While farmers will benefit from additional income, food companies can credibly document their carbon footprint. It will be easier for consumers and investors to compare the food companies' climate claims thanks to harmonised certification rules.
Public authorities or private investors that want to finance innovative carbon removal projects or procure carbon removals – e.g. through reverse public auctions or advance market commitments – can use the certification rules to better compare the offers and reward the projects based on the amount of the certified removals.
Regional authorities can finance the establishment or enlargement of nature parks through the sale of carbon removal certificates, monetising both the climate and biodiversity benefits.
The U.N. climate science panel has said scaling up CO2 removals is "unavoidable" if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5C. But removals remain controversial, and have been criticised by campaigners as a way for companies to avoid cutting their emissions, while buying CO2 removal credits or investing in technologies that promise to remove CO2 in future.
Wijnand Stoefs, carbon removals lead at campaign group Carbon Market Watch, said the EU proposal was a "necessary first step" but left many questions unanswered - including how certified removals will eventually be integrated into governments' climate targets.
"We don't know where these things end up," he said. "[The proposal] doesn't really give us the details on how this will look - what the governance framework, institutional framework actually looks like."
Additional reporting Reuters