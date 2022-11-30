Farming

EU outlines proposals for certifying carbon farming

  • Carbon removal activities must go beyond standard practices
  • Carbon farming could offer a new source of income to farmers – Commission
Farmers with agroforestry could be eligible to sell carbon credits in future. Expand

Farmers with agroforestry could be eligible to sell carbon credits in future.

Ciaran Moran and Kate Abnett

The European Union set out plans on Wednesday to certify removals of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere such as via carbon farming.

The European Commission proposal, if approved by EU countries and lawmakers, would lay the groundwork for a government-approved certificate for carbon removals.

